Billy Ray Cyrus at Peace Over Divorce, Feels 'Beyond Deceived'

Billy Ray Cyrus is on his way to being a newly single man. The debacle with Firerose still heating up, one thing the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer can happily say is he's finally in a better space mentally.

Recently, Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from his wife Firerose after only about 8 months of marriage. He cites 'irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct' as the reason for the split. The temporary restraining order gives us a little bit of insight into his mind. Now, Billy Ray is emphasizing the points further.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE Magazine, a source reveals some behind the scenes thoughts from Billy Ray Cyrus. Ultimately, he finds a lot of relief in his spirit after filing for divorce. He still strongly believes that this was all deeply orchestrated. Furthermore, Billy Ray thinks his marriage with Firerose had nothing to do with love on her part. "His instincts have been correct all along. He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons," the source expresses. "He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love."

Billy Ray Cyrus Claims This Was Always a Cash Grab for Firerose

This comes on the heels of a largely messy exchange between Firerose and Billy Ray in court. Cyrus claims Firerose spent nearly $97,000 on a multitude of unauthorized charges on his credit cards.

Then, Firerose retorts by saying he purposely filed for divorce to prohibit her from undergoing a preventative double mastectomy. Moreover, she says that expenses made was mutually agreed upon. Lastly, she accuses Billy Ray of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse."

Cyrus spins back around by revealing a handwritten note she allegedly left behind. The kicker is, the court orders her to vacate the house. The note demonstrates a desire to mend their issues and live in love. It reads, "I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby. Please let's work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience. I need you. I love you. I am so sorry."

Consequently, the lawyers argue that if Billy Ray Cyrus committed what Firerose alleges, she would not be so quick to try and work things out. Why would she need a chance if Billy Ray is the one making things tumultuous?

Regardless, this whole experience seems to leave the "Hannah Montana" co-star weary of it all. The source continues telling PEOPLE that he "feels beyond deceived and is ready to move on alone."