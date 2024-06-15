Here’s Why Billy Ray Cyrus Left Firerose – Singer Files Restraining Order

It serves as a shock that Billy Ray Cyrus and his now ex-wife Firerose split up so soon. The two marry in October 2023, only about 8 months together before calling it quits. Now, they're going to court over money.

Only weeks after filing for divorce, Cyrus scrambles to a local Tennessee court to file an 'emergency notion.' He seeks a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Firerose— real name Johanna Rose Hodges— from his personal and business related credit card accounts. In documents from PEOPLE Magazine, it shows Hodges almost $97k on 37 different charges towards his business account. Moreover, roughly $70k is spent towards her personal attorneys, likely for heading into divorce court.

Billy Ray Cyrus writes in a statement why he runs to file this restraining order. "As a result of these fraudulent charges... I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts," he says.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Going to Court Over Finances

The former Hannah Montana star argues these charges begin when he files for divorce. It seems as if Firerose immediately shifts towards taking advantage of his accounts while she still had the opportunity. Consequentially, Billy Ray is requesting an annulment from the court. In addition to "irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct," he cites fraud as his primary reasoning.

On the other hand, Firerose is reacting seemingly calm and more confused than anything. She claims this was "no emergency" and that she's had control of Billy's American Express card since before they were married. Now, she's arguing through her attorneys that she was merely living as a committed wife would and Cyrus holds no ground to cut her off so abruptly. Additionally, she claims that any of her purchases were frequently reviewed together during their marriage.

Billy Ray denies all of this, suggesting he's been flatly scammed, Hodges taking advantage of him and his assets. They never had joint accounts, it's all under his personal name. Furthermore, he claims she has million dollar real estate in Los Angeles and plenty of funds in other assets at her whim. With this restraining order, Cyrus is essentially treating the court like customer service, asking for a refund.