It's the irresistible story of your favorite Hallmark movie: a glamorous big-city girl meets a charming, salt-of-the-earth farmer (who just so happens to be gorgeous). Sparks fly, she trades in her Manolos for muck boots and the two live forevermore in rustic bliss. Except it's not a Hallmark movie. It's the premise of a new reality dating show from Fox, appropriately dubbed Farmer Wants A Wife.

We live in the vicarious age of reality dating TV. There's Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and Love Island -- to name a few standouts. But the field of competitive courtship has been sorely lacking in the rural romance department. Farmer Wants a Wife is billed as the country-fied antidote to a too-cosmopolitan reality TV landscape. Set to premiere March 8 on Fox, the new series will follow the exploits of a group of farmers who must each choose a spouse from a pool of city-slicker women.

The series, based on a 2008 CW adaptation of a similarly-formatted British show, will be hosted by Sugarland's very own Jennifer Nettles. No doubt the Georgia-born singer-songwriter will bring her effortless combination of Hollywood shine and country flair to the culture-clash program.

"Bringing the world's most popular dating show to Fox requires a superstar host to match," Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment said in a statement. "And we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who's a little country, a little big city, and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland."

Executive produced by The Masked Singer's Lauren Taylor Harding, the series is part Western adventure (read: survival story), part dating show. The farmers will show their designated group of daters what life is like on a ranch, from baling hay to feeding cattle. Will the realities of life on the farm scare the women away, or will the prospect of true love help the city girls abandon their creature comforts?

Assembling the watch-along group chat now? Can't wait until March? We've got just the recommendation: Hallmark's A Summer Romance (2019) is a gender-reversal take on the city-meets-country love story. The always-charming Ryan Paevey stars as a metropolitan guy struggling to make it in Montana -- that is, until Erin Krakow's ranch owner enters the picture.

Farmer Wants A Wife premieres March 8 at 8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

