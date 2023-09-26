Jon Hamm channels John Dutton in FX's all-new Fargo Season 5 teaser trailer. The Emmy-winning Mad Men veteran stars as North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman in the upcoming installment of Noah Hawley's critically-acclaimed anthology series, premiering Nov. 21 on FX and Hulu.

Fargo fans got their first glimpse at Hamm's hard-fisted lawman in a 30-second teaser shared on Sept. 26. It's a classic Western movie introduction: Donning a shearling jacket, cowboy hat and belt buckle that reads "A Hard Man For Hard Times," Hamm swaggers into a diner and the patrons go silent. He snatches a piece of bacon off one unlucky eater's plate and growls, "Who do I gotta kill to get a coffee?"

According to FX's official logline, Hamm's Sheriff Tillman is "a rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman [who] believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law." The series follows his long-running search for the outlaw Dorothy "Dot" Lyon, played by Ted Lasso's Juno Temple. An unexpected series of events lands Dot in hot water with the authorities, plunging her back into the life she thought she left behind.

In a companion teaser released Sept. 21, we also got our first look at Juno Temple's tough-as-nails Dot, who seemingly traded a life of crime for Midwestern housewifery. She stirs a pot of sauce while talking to a friend on the phone in a spot-on Minnesota-nice accent. When the doorbell rings, she drops the wooden spoon and pulls out a baseball bat spiked with nails, a handgun and a taser — for good measure. Whatever Dot did, it's catching up with her.

Stranger Things' Joe Keery also stars as Gator, Sheriff Tillman's wildly incapable but fiercely loyal son. Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) drops in as Dot's disapproving mother-in-law Lorraine, nicknamed the Queen of Debt for her CEO role at the nation's largest debt collection agency. Other cast members include Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall), Sam Spruell (The Gold), Lamorne Morris (New Girl) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever).

Fargo Season 5 premieres Nov. 21 on FX, with episodes streaming next-day on Hulu.