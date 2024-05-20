Fans Are Concerned About Wynonna Judd After 'American Idol' Performance

Some viewers are concerned for Wynonna Judd after she recently appeared on American Idol. They said that the singer appeared to be slightly off in her duet with Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell.

According to the U.S. Sun, several viewers pointed out that Judd wasn't animated and didn't really move much during her duet. They questioned what was up with the singer. Some wondered if she had a medical issue.

"Wynonna Judd really didn't move at all during her song. It was slightly disturbing," one person said. Another wrote, "@Wynonna is DEFINITELY hiding some kind of health issue on @AmericanIdol." Yet another wrote, "Something's off with Wynonna." Another wrote, "Wynonna... it's giving you don't wanna be there."

One viewer pointed out that Judd acted similarly strange when she performed alongside Jelly Roll. "What is wrong with #Wynonna she acted the same way when she sang with #JellyRoll," another fan observed.

Viewers Speculate About Wynonna Judd

However, one fan suggested that she had vertigo, and perhaps it was acting up on both performances."Wynonna has vertigo and you could see in her eyes she was having it. The lights flashing will set it off. I have it and flashing lights no way. Glad Jelly realized it and held onto her. She also had a grip on him," one person said.

Another agreed, "She appears to be needing to hang on him for balance and almost looked like a mannequin while performing. Hoping it's not something medical that's bad going on."

However, Wynonna Judd previously opened up about her slightly off performance with Jelly Roll. She suggested that it boiled down to plain old fashion nerves. She expressed being nervous at the Kentucky Derby as well. "I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous," she said as she smiled.

She said that she was such a fan of Jelly Roll that she got anxious. She said, "I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, 'Absolutely!' I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that's the bottom line."

So perhaps Judd's nerves were on display again. After all, American Idol is watched by millions of viewers.