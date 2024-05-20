WATCH: Wynonna Judd Performs With Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell On 'American Idol'

Wynonna Judd and Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell treated viewers to a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" on American Idol. It was actually the second time that Russell performed her grandmother's song on the show. While Russell didn't place as a finalist on the show, she still played a role in the finale and got a moment to shine.

In an interview with ET, Judd reflected on what it's like to perform with the young artist. She also expressed her love for Lynn. "I did and I love Loretta," Judd told the outlet. "She gave me the shirt off her back, literally, and she was the first woman that hugged me in country music."

She said getting the opportunity to perform alongside Russell was moving. "At some point in your life, you find yourself talking to someone in the family that's carrying on what their ancestors started and that's what she's doing," Judd said of Russell.

Judd also lent her advice to the young singers. "I'm helping these youngsters out there who need some wisdom and experience," Judd said.

Loretta Lynn Fans Love Wynonna Judd's Performance

Fans loved the rendition with one writing, "Emmy, I Loved the tribute to your Granny Ms. Loretta Lynn!! You made her proud Beautiful!!" Another commented, "Loretta & Naomi smiling down from heaven with angels, your background singers Emmy & Loretta." Yet another one commented, "This was amazing!! I was so excited to see Emmy!! Glad they were singing this song!"

In a previous Instagram post, Wynonna Judd wrote about Lynn after she passed. She wrote, "When people ask me what my favorite movie is, 'Coal Miner's Daughter' is my number one. Loretta has always been my favorite, from the time I can remember."

She continued, "As a young girl, I learned about Loretta from listening to her on the Grand Ole Opry. She was the very first country concert I ever saw. I was 15 and living in a Vegas hotel for a bit, and I would go down to one of the casino show rooms to watch her show every night. I was mesmerized from the first time I saw her walk out onstage in her ball gown."

Judd also reflected on the first time that she met Lynn at the CMAs. She said, "She was the first person who came over and hugged me. Loretta was like an aunt to me. I would call her and she would tell me stories. Some of my fondest memories of Loretta come from her telling me all about her life in Butcher Holler. During one of my recent visits to Hurricane Mills, she gave me a Bible and a crocheted doily that her Mama made. I will cherish those forever. It's really hard for me to comprehend life without her. I will miss our chats on the phone, the sound of her voice telling me she loves me, and hearing her beautiful laughter {at my jokes}..."