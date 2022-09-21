Country legend and 1883 star Faith Hill is set to be honored by the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas. Hill will receive the prestigious Patsy Montana award, which is given to those in the entertainment field who "continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music, writing and theatre," according to the museum's website. The award is named after legendary country singer-songwriter and actress and the 1987 honoree, Patsy Montana.

Previous winners of the Patsy Montana award include Emmylou Harris, Jessie the Cowgirl from Toy Story and more.

The award will be presented on Nov. 15 during the 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony at the Dickies Arena. Cowgirls Sherry Cagan, Gretel Ehrlich, Heidi Redd and Kirsten Vold will be inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. (Last year, Miranda Lambert was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.)

Hill wowed audiences as Margaret Dutton on the Paramount+ series 1883, the prequel to the hit western series Yellowstone. Hill starred in the show opposite her husband, Tim McGraw, and Isabel May, who played their daughter, Elsa.

"One thing that we did decide right away before we began filming, we decided not to work lines together," the Mississippi-born country superstar told Wide Open Country and other outlets about starring alongside McGraw. "Not to work our scenes together. We wanted that process to wait and allow it to show up naturally on set. After being married for 25 years we just wanted...to be Margaret and James. That really has been the difference because touring and other things we've done in the past together, obviously there's a lot of prep that goes into that together but this time we've chosen to do it separately until it's actually happening."

The new Yellowstone prequel 1923 will star Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The show is set to premiere this December.

