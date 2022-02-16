Yellowstone fans are in for quite a treat. If you've been enjoying watching the Dutton family origin story on the new prequel series 1883, Paramount+ has ordered additional episodes for the current season. They've also announced a second prequel series that will take us to another monumental time in history as well as in the Dutton lineage. This means at least three spinoffs are currently in the works in the Yellowstone universe.

'1932'

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is now working on 1932, which "will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

Just doing some basic math, it seems like this new Yellowstone prequel would follow the John Dutton we've met in 1883 as an adult. He's 5 on that show so this would make him 54 in 1932. We'd also undoubtedly get to know John Dutton Jr, Kevin Costner's onscreen father who we met as an adult in a flashback episode on Yellowstone. Paramount Network's streaming service has certainly taken advantage of fans loving the Dutton family and the incredible storytelling from creator Taylor Sheridan.

'1883'

As for 1883, the first season of this Yellowstone prequel series has definitely been a hit. It follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw), his wife Margaret (Faith Hill), and their children John (Audie Rick) and Elsa (Isabel May). Joined by Oscar nominee Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett, the new series follows the Duttons as they join a wagon train of immigrants from Texas up north to where they will eventually settle down on their Montana ranch we've gotten to know on Yellowstone.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone season 5 has been confirmed and is currently in the works.

"Our strategy to franchise our biggest linear hits in real-time to supercharge Paramount Plus has far exceeded expectations, with '1883' and 'Mayor of Kingstown' [another Sheridan project] already breaking records," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said.

