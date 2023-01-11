Eric Church is hitting the road on a major headlining tour this summer, and he's bringing a large group of rotating opening acts along with him. The Outsiders Revival Tour will officially kick off June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisc., and it will run through Sept. 30 in Tampa, Fla.

The run marks the first time Church will be visiting outdoor venues on a summer headlining tour, hitting amphitheaters all over the U.S. and Canada across 26 dates. One stadium also makes the cut for the tour -- Church will headline Credit One Stadium in Charleston, S.C. Opening acts will vary among the dates, but fans can expect to see artists including Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen. Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays will also serve as openers.

"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," Church shares in a press release. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."

Church announced the news on Wednesday, Jan. 11. He teased the tour earlier in the week with short videos on his social media accounts featuring a radio with static and songs coming through.

Tickets for The Outsiders Revival Tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Members of the singer's Church Choir fan club can access presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Outsiders Revival Tour dates

June 22 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. (American Family Insurance Amphitheater) with Elle King

June 23 -- Detroit, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre) with Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio (Blossom Music Center) with Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 -- Charleston, S.C. (Credit One Stadium) with Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 -- Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater) with Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 7 -- Toronto, Ontario (Budweiser Stage) with Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. (The Pavilion at Star Lake) with Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 -- Cincinnati, Ohio (Riverbend Music Center) with Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) with Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 28 -- Dallas, Texas (Dos Equis Pavilion) with Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 -- Austin, Texas (Germania Insurance Amphitheater) with Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. (Coastal Credit Union Music Park) with Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 -- Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live) with Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center) with Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) with Cody Jinks

Aug. 18 -- Orange Beach, Ala. (The Wharf Amphitheater) with Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 -- Orange Beach, Ala. (The Wharf Amphitheater) with Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 25 -- Holmdel, N.J. (PNC Bank Arts Center) with Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa. (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion) with Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 -- Portland, Ore. (RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater) with Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 -- George, Wash. (Gorge Amphitheatre) with Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 -- Albuquerque, N.M. (Isleta Amphitheater) with Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 -- Phoenix, Ariz. (Ak-Chin Pavilion) with Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga. (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre) with Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. (PNC Music Pavilion) with Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre) with Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 -- Tampa, Fla. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre) with Whiskey Myers

