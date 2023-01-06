The Eagles Extend 2023 Leg of Hotel California Tour

The Eagles just announced six more Hotel California Tour dates, upping its 2023 itinerary -- for now, at least -- to 12 shows in 11 different cities.

At each tour stop, the band will perform its famed 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety along with an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of the group and its members' greatest hits. The tour began in Sept. 2019 in Las Vegas and halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The tour hasn't slowed down since its Aug. 2021 return, with the group playing 41 dates across North America in 2022.

Longtime bandmates Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined onstage once again by Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill. They'll perform as a four-piece following the 2022 resignation of Deacon Frey, who's focusing on his solo career. The younger Frey didn't tour with the group last year, though he did guest appear at a summer show in the Netherlands.

"In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career," read a statement from the band. "We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon's Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Since Frey's departure, Gill has sung lead vocals on "Take It Easy," "Already Gone" and "Tequila Sunrise."

Hotel California 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 19 -- Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

Feb. 21 -- San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center at San Jose)

Feb. 24 -- Palm Springs, Calif. (Acrisure Arena)

Feb. 25 -- Palm Springs, Calif. (Acrisure Arena)

March 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

March 3 -- San Diego, Calif. (Pechanga Arena San Diego)

March 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla. (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

March 30 -- Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

April 1 -- Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

April 4 -- Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

April 7 -- Newark, NU (Prudential Center)

