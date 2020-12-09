'Duck Dynasty' Cast: Where Are They Now?

It's hard to believe Duck Dynasty isn't on the air anymore. For 11 seasons the reality show was one of the most popular TV shows on A&E. from 2012 to 2017 viewers followed the Robertson family behind the Duck Commander business and got an inside look at what life was like behind closed doors in their home of West Monroe, Louisiana. The hilarious antics of the family members made the Robertsons popular among countless households to the point where they knew they'd made it big when fans started showing up outside their business to see everything in person.

The popular series followed patriarch Phil Robertson, his wife Kay, his brother Si Robertson, Phil's children Willie, Jep, and Jase, and Willie's wife and children, though numerous other family members were featured over the course of the series run.

Here's what all of your favorite main Duck Dynasty cast members are up to now since the series ended in 2017.

1. Phil Robertson

Founder of the Duck Commander Company, Phil Robertson has unapologetically been himself since day 1 of becoming a public figure. He made headlines in 2013 for speaking out against homosexuality in a GQ interview and was even working on his own show where he gave his feedback on politics, In the Woods With Phil. Love him or hate him, fans are still tuning in to hear what Phil has to say on the "Unashamed With Phil Robertson" podcast.

2. Kay Robertson

Phil's wife is known as "Miss Kay" to the men in the family. Married to Phil when she was just 15 years old, the couple has been together for many years and Kay loves being the Robertson matriarch. She also loves cooking for those she loves and was frequently seen entertaining family members at the end of a workday on the show. She even has her own cookbook, Miss Kay's Duck Commander Kitchen: Faith, Family, and Food--Bringing Our Home to Your Table, and continues running a restaurant in West Monroe.

3. Si Robertson

Uncle Si was widely believed to be the breakout star of the popular series. He has two children with his wife Christine though they opted not to be as involved in the show as the rest of the family. His unique personality made him incredibly popular with viewers leading to roles on shows like Last Man Standing and his own brief spinoff series, Going Si-Ral, where he and Willie would analyze viral videos on the internet.

4. Willie Robertson

CEO of The Duck Commander business, Willie has been running his West Monroe diner, Willie's Duck Diner, since the show wrapped in 2017. He shares six children with his wife Korie -- John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, Rowdy, and Rebecca Robertson. Though he's been busy with the diner and Duck Commander, Willie also briefly starred in his own show on the Outdoor Channel, Buck Commander.

5. Jep Robertson

Jep had his own special following which led to his spinoff series, Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty. The spinoff followed Jep and his wife Jessica as they worked on their pot pie food truck business and their children -- Lily, Merrit, Priscilla, River, and Jules. The family has since relocated to Austin where they are running a food truck at the Dripping Springs distillery Family Business Beer Company run by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles.

6. Jase Robertson

The COO of Duck Commander, Jase shares daughter Mia and sons Reed and Cole with his wife Missy. Though like his relatives, Jase sported his trademark beard, a few years ago he actually shaved and went beardless to promote his daughter Mia's charity benefiting cleft lip and palate awareness.

"It changed my perspective," he told Us Weekly. "I thought, here I am, worried about what she's going to look like, while the doctors aren't even sure she can breathe on her own. From that moment on, I stopped being so superficial."

7. Korie Robertson

Since the beloved show ended, Willie's wife Korie published her own book, Strong and Kind: Raising Kids of Character that centers on parenting. She also contributes to her daughter Sadie's blog.

8. Sadie Robertson

Though Sadie grew up on the show for all of America to see, she's now all grown up. She competed on Dancing With The Stars, getting second place with Mark Ballas. She's also a bestselling author and recently married husband Christian Huff with whom she is expecting her first child. She also hosts the "WHOA That's Good" Podcast as well as owns the Words of Affirmation clothing line.

9. John Luke Robertson

Willie and Korie's oldest son John Luke published a book, Young and Beardless: The Search for God, Purpose and a Meaningful Life. He welcomed his first child with his wife Mary-Kate and they recently announced they have another baby on the way.

10. Missy Robertson

Missy Robertson is a blogger who has definitely been busy over the past few years. She wrote the Princess in Camo books with her daughter Mia, owns a jewelry line, and even operates Logtown Plantation with her husband Jase, an event venue and bed and breakfast.