Sadie Robertson, Husband Christian Huff Welcome Baby Girl

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has been a lot of things since becoming a reality star from her family's hit A&E show. She wrote a New York Times bestselling book, Live Original, and is the host of her own podcast, "WHOA That's Good." She is also an alum of the popular reality show Dancing With The Stars and even performed with Alison Krauss on her family's Christmas album. The girl can do it all it seems.

Now, Robertson is adding "mom" to her list of titles. Sadie and her husband Christian Huff welcomed daughter, Honey James Huff, on Tuesday, May 11. Robertson made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, May 12.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson wrote on Instagram. "The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

On Friday, April 23, the mom-to-be shared the reasoning behind the sweet name they chose for their daughter.

On Instagram, Robertson shared that the adorably sweet name is inspired by a Bible verse.

"'Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.

Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.' I've always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is," Robertson wrote. "It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, "you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed."

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Love Story

Through all of the ups and downs of fame, Sadie's love story with husband Christian Huff is incredibly sweet and proof that people can still meet and fall in love the old fashioned way.

Sadie and Christian met for the first time through her sister Bella's friends in a very roundabout way. She was actually down in Florida where Christian lived.

"My sister actually had known Christian for the year before we met and they were all friends. He has a younger brother and they were friends. So I knew about Christian, but I just knew him as my sister's friend who I'd never met, so I didn't think much into it. The year after I kind of heard about this guy. I was in Florida with my friends on a trip and very spontaneously his cousin, she DM'ed me on Instagram and she said, 'Hey, I see that you're down in Florida. We love Bella, so if you want to hang out that'd be so fun!' And I said, 'Yeah! Why don't you all come crab hunting with us? We're going on the beach tonight,' she recalled.

"So we're just running around being silly and they showed up and Christian was with them. And I was like, 'Oh hello there.' He was so cute. I was like shoot. So I actually tried to avoid him for most of the night because I did not want to get in a relationship and I was like, 'He is too cute to talk to and not want to date.' So it was kind of funny," Sadie said.

Towards the end of the night, Huff gave her a hard time about not following him on social media. He "walked up to me and jokingly mentioned that I had followed everyone in his family but him, which is actually true," explained Robertson. "I had followed his brother and his cousin just because of my sister knowing them, but for some reason I never followed him."

When she clicked follow on Huff's account, she ended up seeing a sweet DM that he had sent her two years prior.

"He had messaged me to encourage me about how encouraged he was to see what God was doing in my life and all this stuff. And he ended it with, 'And I think you're the most beautiful girl in the world.' I was like, 'Whoa! This dude!' " said, Robertson. "I was like, 'This is the perfect thing ever.' "

The couple communicated via Instagram for a few months before making things official. After nearly a year of dating, Huff popped the question at the couple's joint birthday party. She knew it was coming because he had already asked her father, Willie Robertson, for permission. But she had no idea that it would come in the most perfect way: after spending the day swimming with her friends and family.

"After we had all swam in the pond -- we were so gross -- Christian looked at me and he was like, 'Alright, I need you to go do something for me.' I'm like, 'Alright.' He's like, 'Go put on your favorite outfit that you've ever worn.' Immediately, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' ... And so I run upstairs and my heart is like pounding and I get to my room and my mom and his mom and my sisters were in my room waiting on me. And they said, 'We're here to be your helpers to help you get ready.' And I started crying already and we were all crying; we were so happy. All the girls spent an hour getting ready and we prayed together and we talked about how exciting just everything is," Robertson recalled to PEOPLE.

While her favorite song was playing, Huff surrounded Sadie with letters from both of their families. Talk about a seriously romantic gesture.

"Then he drove me out to our farmhouse and there it was set up as you see in the pictures with the chair and the blanket and the little torches and stuff," said Robertson. "He sat me down in the chair and I thought it was just me and him. I had no idea there were any cameras. He showed me later; they were hidden in the trees. There were two people there and I didn't even know."

After she said yes, the fun continued with the rest of the fam until early in the morning. Sounds like a pretty ideal engagement! Five months later, the couple tied the knot on her family's farm in Louisiana. They shared some seriously beautiful pics on Sadie's Instagram page of their special day. And yes, Dad totally wore his signature bandana for her wedding. The ceremony was attended by Sadie's 2014 DWTS castmate, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure, and even Touched by an Angel actress Roma Downey.

"Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we're home, we play tennis on this court. So we're like, 'Well, what if we transformed the court?' So we're taking off the net, taking off everything. We're laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it'll actually feel like this nice garden," the Duck Dynasty star told PEOPLE.

The happy couple just announced that they are expecting their first child together and shared a sweet selfie of the sonogram on social media. We can't wait for this cute family to welcome baby Huff! In recent trending news, Sadie revealed that she was hospitalized for COVID-19 while pregnant. Thankfully, mom and baby are doing just fine!