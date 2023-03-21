Drew Barrymore may not have the most delightful singing voice anyone has ever heard, but that doesn't mean she's going to take harsh criticism lying down.

The actress responded to Hugh Grant's recent callout during a chat with Wired as part of the publication's Autocomplete Interview. The March 13 edition found the star of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves answering a question about his own singing prowess before mentioning Barrymore.

One of the questions during the interview was whether Grant actually sang the songs in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics, in which he starred alongside Barrymore. He took a moment to answer.

"Yes, well I do, but I'm auto-tuned beyond belief," Grant explained. "Actually, that's not true. I'm auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some. Drew Barrymore is in that film with me, and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I've heard dogs bark better than she sings."

He laughed a bit and continued, explaining that she "sounded better" than he did once she had been "tuned up a bit."

"She's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll, whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I meant to be kind of rock 'n' roll as well," he said.

Grant's comments made their way back around to Barrymore, and she made sure to let her thoughts on his comments be known.

Barrymore posted a video of herself singing "Way Back into Love," the very same song she and Grant sang together in Music and Lyrics. Singing into a hairbrush, she exaggerated notes and showed off her real pipes to spite Grant for his remarks about her voice.

"Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that's for you," she said. She captioned her clip "#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME."

There's no bad blood between the two, of course -- just some fun shenanigans. But what we'd really like to hear is a singing competition. Let's see who can come out on top. We're willing to bet both Barrymore and Grant can probably hold their own against each other.

