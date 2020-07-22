All the Loves of Conway Twitty's Life

Throughout his career, Conway Twitty proved that he was one of the greatest artists of his time. Once Harold Lloyd Jenkins adopted the stage name of "Conway Twitty," he dominated country music as well as rock and roll with an incredible presence on stage that resonated with his passionate fan base. Twitty won Vocal Duo of the Year four years running with Loretta Lynn and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. He was inspired to sing rock by the king himself, Elvis Presley, and even went to Memphis, Tennessee to make sure he got the sound right. The man was a legend and his music speaks for itself.

Twitty had countless hits on the Billboard charts over the years, including "Hello Darlin'" and "It's Only Make Believe," as and numerous duets with Loretta Lynn, such as "After the Fire Is Gone" and "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man." For some reason, Twitty is one of the few great Nashville country stars not inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, but he's beloved for all of his musical contributions throughout his celebrated career.

Outside of his incredible career successes, the Arkansas native was married four times to three different women. Here's a deeper look into the leading ladies of Conway Twitty's love life.

Ellen Matthews: Married from 1953 to 1954

The relationship with Twitty's first wife Ellen was incredibly short-lived, lasting only a year in total. Ellen gave birth to their son, Michael. It was clearly not meant to be and they called it quits when Michael was just a baby.

Temple Medley: Married from 1955-1985

Twitty's longest marriage was to second wife Temple, "Mickey." The couple had three children together during their marriage -- Kathy, Joni Lee and Jimmy Twitty. At the beginning of 1970, the couple got a divorce, but they remarried by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, Twitty's tour schedule all over the United States became too much for her to deal with. After nearly three decades together, she filed for divorce for good in 1984.

Dolores Virginia Henry: Married from 1987-1993

"Dee" was actually Twitty's secretary. She was nearly 20 years his junior when they tied the knot in 1987. But they stayed together until the singer's death in 1993. Twitty was performing at the Jim Stanford Theatre in Branson, Missouri when he took ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Springfield. Sadly he passed away from an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Following Twitty's death, Dee and the late singer's daughter Kathy had a public dispute concerning his estate.

