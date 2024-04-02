Dolly Parton Slyly Defends Beyoncé From Haters and "Jolene" Backlash

Dolly Parton appears to have just called out Beyoncé's haters on social media. Beyoncé's new album Act II: Cowboy Carter garnered controversy online after its release despite solid reviews.

Taking to Instagram, Parton shared a clip from her film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Parton said in the video, "Are you listening good? Keep them leeches and bloodsuckers off the back roads. I know how to use a gun, and nobody messes with my girls. And any questions you might have about the way I run this place, don't gripe and whine behind my back. Just tell me face to face, I'm open-minded. Say it all, then go upstairs and pack. The door's that way."

It's a veiled criticism for the online hate the artist has garnered. Count Parton firmly in Beyoncé's corner.

Previously, Parton also took to social to celebrate Beyoncé's cover of "Jolene." She wrote, ""Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P."

Dolly Parton Celebrates Beyoncé

It's a dream come true for the artist. Parton has been asking Beyoncé to cover the song for years. "I don't know if she's even got the message, but wouldn't that be killer?" Parton said. "I would just love to hear 'Jolene' done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my 'I Will Always Love You.' Just someone that can take my little songs and make them powerhouses."

Additionally the artist teased that Beyoncé would cover the song prior to the album's drop. She said, "I think she's recorded "Jolene" and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that." Parton also appeared on the album.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Beyoncé herself also referenced the controversy in her speech.

Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy," she said. "Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible." Beyoncé also continued to talk about being critiqued. She said, "Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you. So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions. I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts. So thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits."