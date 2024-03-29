Dolly Parton Fans Want Duet With Beyoncé at CMAs as Country Icon Shares Thoughts on "Jolene"

It should be obvious by now that Dolly Parton is a big Beyoncé fan. So of course, she's thrilled that Beyoncé covered her classic song "Jolene," and she took to social media to share her thoughts.

Posting on Instagram, Parton suggested that Jolene run for the hills. In a way that only Parton can, she imbued her post with a sly sense of humor. She wrote, "Wow, I just heard 'Jolene.' Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!"

One excited fan asked Parton, "I think we gonna get the duet at the CMA's y'all." Others chipped in with their agreements. One person wrote, "from your lips to gods ears." Another wrote, "The CMA don't deserve these two queens." So it remains to be seen if fans can will it into reality. But hey, they got Tracy Chapman out of retirement to duet with Luke Combs. So I honestly never underestimate anything that they can do.

Parton played a bit coy with fans leading up to the album's drop. She hinted that Beyoncé may have covered the song without outright confirming that she did. "Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," Parton told Knox News. "I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer."

Dolly Parton Supports Beyoncé

"We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years," she said. "And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

Parton also was thrilled for Beyoncé becoming the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for "Texas Hold 'Em." "I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," she wrote. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album!"

Parton also supported Beyoncé's journey into country music. She said that the singer has roots coming from Texas. "A lot of people don't realize Beyonce is a country girl. She's from Texas," she said. "I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?"

So it sounds like Parton and Beyoncé are on good terms. Parton even appeared on Cowboy Carter, but fans aren't happy.