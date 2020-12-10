Dolly Parton Pulled 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Path of Oncoming Car on Netflix Film Set

You can tell that Dolly Parton loves Christmas. The Nashville, Tennessee legend recently released a new Christmas album that includes duets with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. Her NBC film Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors has become a holiday staple since first airing in 2015. And her theme park, Dollywood, in the Smoky Mountains, goes all out every year during the festive season. But this year, the country singer known for winning Grammys and starring in hit films like Steel Magnolias got to channel the Christmas spirit in a new way.

Behind the scenes of her new Netflix film, Christmas on the Square, Parton saved a young co-star from an oncoming car. Child actress Talia Hill was walking off to get a cup of hot chocolate during a break when all of a sudden someone had their arms around her just as a car was headed her way.

"I looked up and it was Dolly Parton," Talia told Inside Edition. "I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp]."

"And she's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,' " Talia added. "Cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!' "

9-year-old Talia is the youngest of three Florida siblings appearing in the Christmas film along with sixteen-year-old Tristan and 13-year-old Tyson. Their mom, Tonia Hill, wasn't surprised at all that her little trio got this incredible opportunity since she is all too aware that they are extremely talented. So is she, after over 20 years working as a performer at Walt Disney World, inspiring all of her children to grow as dancers.

"I danced with all three of my babies in my bellies," Tonia told Inside Edition.

Sadly like so many other families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Tonia was part of a major layoff at Disney and will no longer be part of the dancing cast. She is now cleaning a dance studio so that her children can continue taking dance lessons.

"Everyone we know has been affected by this, and it's been very difficult, but, we're getting through with our faith and trust and a little bit of pixie dust, I guess."

It was a real dream come true for the Hill siblings when they were cast in their first big Hollywood project. The holiday movie follows Christine Baranski as a Scrooge (or Grinch) type character coming back to her hometown ready to kick everyone out by Christmas. Debbie Allen directs Baranski and the country star in the film along with Treat Williams and Jenifer Lewis.

"When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like 'it is Dolly Parton', but when you actually see her you are like 'Wow, it's Dolly Parton," being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing," said Tristan.

Talia added laughing, "When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven. She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling."