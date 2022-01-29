During a new interview on E! News' Daily Pop, Dolly Parton revealed secrets behind keeping things "spicy" in her 55-plus year marriage to her husband, Carl Dean.

"I like to dress up for Carl," Parton said. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.'"

She went on to say that looking her best "kind of helps keeping things spicy" because "nobody wants to make out with a slouch."

The country music legend revisited her decision last July to wear her Playboy photoshoot outfit again on Dean's birthday.

"I thought, 'Well, I'll just go surprise my husband and just cook breakfast for him in my bunny suit,'" she said. "He got a kick out of it, and evidently a few other people did, too!"

Yet as often happens when two people live together longterm, things aren't always wine and roses.

"Every once in a while I see Carl leaned back, snoring in his La-Z-Boy chair and I think, 'Where is Jolene when I need her?'" Parton joked. "Come on, you can have him now!"

Parton met her future husband at the Wishy Washy Laundromat on her first day in Nashville. She was 18 years old at the time, and he was 21. The couple renewed its vows on its 50th wedding anniversary (May 30, 2016).

Parton recently teamed up with Duncan-Hines for a line of baking mixes.

I love to cook and I learned to do that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. My mom was a great cook, all my aunts and my grandma, so of course, I learned to cook that good ol' southern stuff," Parton told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

As for music, Parton recently released "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," the first song from her upcoming album Run Rose Run, a companion piece to the novel she wrote with renowned author James Patterson.

