Kacey Musgraves Covers Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' During Philadelphia Tour Stop

A fan's request during country star Kacey Musgraves' Wednesday night (Jan. 26) star-crossed: Unveiled tour stop in Philadelphia resulted in a surprise Dolly Parton cover.

Musgraves recruited a fan named Jen who's been coming to the singer's shows for 10 years to choose one of four cover songs for a Kaceyoke segment. Jen selected "9 to 5," leading to Musgraves' first live performance of a Parton classic.

Of course, the multi-Grammy award-winning singer of "Dime Store Cowgirl" knew one of Parton's country-pop benchmarks like the back of her hand, as captured in the footage below.

It wasn't Musgraves' first public display of karaoke prowess from her stay in Philadelphia. Earlier in the week, she stunned patrons of a piano bar with a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

Musgraves' headlining tour continues through the end of February.

