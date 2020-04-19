Flashback: Dolly Parton Performs Gospel Classic 'He's Alive' at the 1989 CMA Awards

Back in the day, country music stars ended radio broadcasts or variety television shows with a gospel song. Be it a homage to that old trend or yet another genuine showing of personal faith, Dolly Parton capped off her 1989 album White Limozeen with "He's Alive," a cover of singer-songwriter Don Francisco's Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian music (CCM) classic.

To promote the single and the Ricky Skaggs-produced album its from, Parton performed Francisco's celebration of the meaning behind Easter during the 1989 CMA Awards broadcast. A choir joined Parton as her powerful rendition of one of the best new religious songs of the '80s reached its crescendo.

Two decades later, Parton will bring another public display of faith to the 2019 CMA Awards, an event she's co-hosting with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, with a medley of some of her favorite songs from her religious repertoire.

On a lighter note, Francisco isn't the only CCM mainstay listed in White Limozeen's songwriter credits. Bob Carlisle of "Butterfly Kisses" fame co-wrote tight britches anthem "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That?" with former Allies band mate Randy Thomas.

'He's Alive' Lyrics:

We both ran toward the garden

Then John ran on ahead

We found the stone and empty tomb

Just the way that Mary said

But the winding sheet they wrapped Him in

Was just an empty shell

And how or where they'd taken Him

Was more than I could tell

Oh something strange had happened there

Just what I did not know

John believed a miracle

But I just turned to go

Circumstance and speculation

Couldn't lift me very high

'Cause I'd seen them crucify him

Then I saw him die

Back inside the house again

The guilt and anguish came

Everything I'd promised Him

Just added to my shame

When at last it came to choices

I denied I knew His name

And even if He was alive

It wouldn't be the same

But suddenly the air was filled

With a strange and sweet perfume

Light that came from everywhere

Drove the shadows from the room

And Jesus stood before me

With His arms held open wide

And I fell down on my knees

And I just clung to Him and cried

Then He raised me to my feet

And as I looked into His eyes

The love was shining out from Him

Like sunlight from the skies

Guilt in my confusion

Disappeared in sweet release

And every fear I'd ever had

Just melted into peace

He's alive yes He's alive

Yes He's alive and I'm forgiven

Heaven's gates are open wide

He's alive yes He's alive

Oh He's alive and I'm forgiven

Heaven's gates are open wide

He's alive yes He's alive

Hallelujah He's alive

He's alive and I'm forgiven

Heaven's gates are open wide

He's alive He's alive He's alive

I believe it He's alive

Sweet Jesus

