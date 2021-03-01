Country Flashback: Dolly Parton Auditions Love Interests in Video for 'Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That'

In 1989, Dolly Parton was flying high from her early '80s film roles in 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and the newly released Steel Magnolias. The decade had seen the superstar top the charts with "Islands in the Stream," her classic duet with friend and frequent duet partner Kenny Rogers, release a critically acclaimed album with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt and launch her own variety show. What better way to wrap up a decade of Dolly than with No. 1 single "Why'd You Come in Here Looking' Like That," and its fan favorite video?
Written by Bob Carlisle and Randy Thomas, "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin Like That" is Parton at her sassiest and the music video reflects just that, along with her ever-present charm.
The clip opens with Parton and her management team auditioning love interests for her new music video (very meta). After a whirlwind of Elvis impersonators, car salesmen, accordion players, fencers, bikers and exotic dancers, Parton still hasn't found her man -- until an unexpected stagehand catches her eye.
Interspersed with clips of the humorous auditions are shots of Parton performing the song directed at the object of her affection in "high-heeled boots and painted on jeans, all dressed up like a cowgirl's dream," making for one of the country music legend's most memorable music videos. And for an artist as magnetic and vivacious as Parton, that's saying something.
Read More: Dolly Parton is Launching a New Series on Netflix
The track, which features Ricky Skaggs on acoustic guitar, harmony vocals, mandolin and fiddle and Jo-El Sonnier on accordion, was recorded for Parton's album White Limozeen. The album also included "Yellow Roses" and the gospel track "He's Alive."
"Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" was Parton's 18th No. 1 and spent 20 weeks on the country chart.
Jill Johnson and Nina Persson recorded it as a duet for Johnson's 2007 cover's album Music Row, and in 2017, punk band Tacocat bowed down to Parton with a rocking rendition.
This story originally ran on Jun. 28, 2018.
"Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" Lyrics
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
In your cowboy boots and your painted-on jeans
All decked out like a cowgirl's dream
Why'd you come in here looking like that
Here comes my baby
Draggin' my heart behind
He's drivin' me crazy
Who says love is blind
He's got a wanderin' eye and a travelin' mind
Big ideas and a little behind
Out with a different woman every night
But I remember when he was mine
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
In your high heeled boots and your painted-on jeans
All decked out like a cowgirl's dream
Waltzing right in here lookin' like that
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
When you could stop traffic in a gunney sack
Why you're almost givin' me a heart attack
When you waltz right in here lookin' like that
I just can't stand it
To see him on the town
He's out slow dancing
With every girl around
I'm a softhearted woman he's a hardheaded man
And he's gonna make me feel just as bad as he can
He's got himself a mean streak a half a mile wide
But now he's dancing on this heart of mine
Ooh, Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
In your high heeled boots and your painted-on jeans
All decked out like a cowgirl's dream
Why's you come in here lookin' like that
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
In your high heeled boots and your painted-on jeans
All decked out like a cowgirl's dream
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
When you could stop traffic in a gunney sack
Why you're almost givin' me a heart attack
When you waltz right in here lookin' like that
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that
Why'd you come in here lookin' like that