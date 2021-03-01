Country Flashback: Dolly Parton Auditions Love Interests in Video for 'Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That'

In 1989, Dolly Parton was flying high from her early '80s film roles in 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and the newly released Steel Magnolias. The decade had seen the superstar top the charts with "Islands in the Stream," her classic duet with friend and frequent duet partner Kenny Rogers, release a critically acclaimed album with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt and launch her own variety show. What better way to wrap up a decade of Dolly than with No. 1 single "Why'd You Come in Here Looking' Like That," and its fan favorite video?

Written by Bob Carlisle and Randy Thomas, "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin Like That" is Parton at her sassiest and the music video reflects just that, along with her ever-present charm.

The clip opens with Parton and her management team auditioning love interests for her new music video (very meta). After a whirlwind of Elvis impersonators, car salesmen, accordion players, fencers, bikers and exotic dancers, Parton still hasn't found her man -- until an unexpected stagehand catches her eye.

Interspersed with clips of the humorous auditions are shots of Parton performing the song directed at the object of her affection in "high-heeled boots and painted on jeans, all dressed up like a cowgirl's dream," making for one of the country music legend's most memorable music videos. And for an artist as magnetic and vivacious as Parton, that's saying something.

The track, which features Ricky Skaggs on acoustic guitar, harmony vocals, mandolin and fiddle and Jo-El Sonnier on accordion, was recorded for Parton's album White Limozeen. The album also included "Yellow Roses" and the gospel track "He's Alive."

"Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" was Parton's 18th No. 1 and spent 20 weeks on the country chart.

Jill Johnson and Nina Persson recorded it as a duet for Johnson's 2007 cover's album Music Row, and in 2017, punk band Tacocat bowed down to Parton with a rocking rendition.

"Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That" Lyrics

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

In your cowboy boots and your painted-on jeans

All decked out like a cowgirl's dream

Why'd you come in here looking like that

Here comes my baby

Draggin' my heart behind

He's drivin' me crazy

Who says love is blind

He's got a wanderin' eye and a travelin' mind

Big ideas and a little behind

Out with a different woman every night

But I remember when he was mine

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

In your high heeled boots and your painted-on jeans

All decked out like a cowgirl's dream

Waltzing right in here lookin' like that

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

When you could stop traffic in a gunney sack

Why you're almost givin' me a heart attack

When you waltz right in here lookin' like that

I just can't stand it

To see him on the town

He's out slow dancing

With every girl around

I'm a softhearted woman he's a hardheaded man

And he's gonna make me feel just as bad as he can

He's got himself a mean streak a half a mile wide

But now he's dancing on this heart of mine

Ooh, Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

In your high heeled boots and your painted-on jeans

All decked out like a cowgirl's dream

Why's you come in here lookin' like that

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

In your high heeled boots and your painted-on jeans

All decked out like a cowgirl's dream

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

When you could stop traffic in a gunney sack

Why you're almost givin' me a heart attack

When you waltz right in here lookin' like that

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

Why'd you come in here lookin' like that

