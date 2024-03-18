Dolly Parton Fans Can't Believe Retro Photo Is Music Icon: "She Was Unbelievable"

Dolly Parton's looks are iconic. Fans know the country legend for going slightly over the top and the spectacle she puts on. Even at an early age, the singer was stylish as this throwback photo shows.

The photo features Parton in a photo booth in the 1960s, and fans still can't believe it's her. While Parton doesn't feature the style hairstyle she has now, she does opt for something that still catches the eye. One person wrote in response on X, "Sweet Jesus she was unbelievable."

Dolly Parton in a Photo Booth, 1960s. pic.twitter.com/hdj7Aq06Na — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 11, 2024

Others similarly expressed their shock and awe at the photo. Another commented, "WOW! WOW!! WOW!!! This is Immaculate, tantalizing, amazing. You mean this was Dolly Parton in the 60s?"

Another wrote, "Ah, the nostalgia captured in a moment. The 1960s, a time of innocence and charm reflected in a photo strip. A reminder of the beauty in simplicity." Several fans suggested that she and actor Yvonne Strahovski look very similar, so much so they suggested the actor play Parton in a biopic.

However, one fan may have summed it up the best, writing, "Dolly always been pretty."

Dolly Parton Talks Early Career

In an interview with USA TODAY, Parton reflected on her long extraordinary career. She said that she worked hard to get where she is today. "I imagined it, I dreamed it, I worked for it," she said, "and God was good enough to let me have it."

However, it was ultimately her family and upbringing that kept Parton anchored despite her success. She's thankful for these early years that helped humble her in a lot of ways.

"By the time they were 35 and 37, they had 12 kids - six girls, six boys. We just were mountain people, grew up in the church," she said. "We grew up knowing Jesus loved us and through God all things are possible, so I've carried that all the way through my life and gathered a lot of strength from that as well."

"I just always felt like I knew who I was, and I just try to stay anchored within myself and my beliefs," she continued. As far as her looks, Parton says she always tries to keep things real. "The whole magic about me is that I look artificial but I'm totally real. People can see that. They forgive me for being gaudy hey forgive me for not being stylish — They forgive me for not being as smart as some educated people might be. People see me. I want them to know me. I'm not bashful."