Want to spruce up your dog's wardrobe and help some four-legged friends in need? The legendary Dolly Parton is auctioning off special pieces that were featured during "Dolly Parton's Pet Gala," which aired Feb. 21 on CBS. The "Jolene" singer is partnering with eBay to auction off three signed costumes featured on the two-hour variety show. The proceeds will go to the Nashville Humane Association, which has been serving at-risk, homeless and adoptable pets since 1946.

Each of the costumes was modeled after Parton's own iconic looks: the Rockstar-era jumpsuit she wore during her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction; the two-piece rhinestone and fringe 'fit she wore onstage at the Glastonbury Festival; and the angel costume modeled after the heavenly look Parton sported in her Emmy-winning movie "Christmas On the Square."

Bidding for the items closes on Wednesday (Feb. 28) evening. As of Feb. 27, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame costume had over $1,000 in bids.

Parton's "Pet Gala" showcased her "Doggy Parton" line of Dolly-approved dog clothes, toys and accessories, which she launched in 2022.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in 2022. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."

The "Pet Gala" featured Parton collaborations with Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce and more, along with appearances from Kristen Bell, Drew Barrymore, Kristin Chenoweth, Carson Kressley, Margaret Cho, Kelly Osbourne, Grace Bowers, Iain Armitage and Jessica Simpson. The show was co-hosted by comedian, actor and singer Jane Lynch.

Dolly Parton's Pet Gala is currently streaming on Paramount+.