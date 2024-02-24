Queen Latifah Wants Dolly Parton to Guest on 'The Equalizer': 'She Kicks Butt'

Now that she's returned to the set of "The Equalizer" for the series' fourth season, Queen Latifah's focused once again on bringing one of her "Joyful Noise" co-stars back to the small screen.

"I would love to get Dolly Parton on this show," Latifah told "Entertainment Tonight." "We came very close to being able to make it happen last year. So I don't know if we'll be able to do it this year, but I would love to get Dolly on."

Latifah then explained how and why she bonded with her fellow musician turned multimedia celebrity while they were playing on-camera rivals.

"We did a movie together called 'Joyful Noise,' and she was just the most amazing person," Latifah said. "She's just a real down-to-earth, cool person who's inspired me since I was a little girl.... she kicks butt, too. She's just as funky as anybody. So I would love to get Dolly on here. I'll just put it out there.

"That's my girl," she added. "I just love her."

Latifah stars in "The Equalizer" as CIA-trained do-gooder Robyn McCall. No word on what type of role Parton might play.

Parton has said similarly glowing things about Latifah ever since they first crossed creative paths back in 2012.

"I always thought it'd be fun to work with [Latifah] because everybody just loves her," Parton said (as quoted on her website). "And she is so cool and she's so funny. We really get along great. There's a great chemistry, which we hoped there would be, and it really comes through. There's a lot of magic in it."

In other Parton news, she recently dropped "Powerful Women," an unlikely collaboration with Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, that's an homage to "9 to 5."