Dolly Parton and Sister Rachel Parton George Team Up for 'Good Lookin' Cookin'' Cookbook

Get ready to make the Slaw of Many Colors and other Parton favorites.

If anyone knows and appreciates good Southern cooking, it's Dolly Parton, who grew up in the hills of Sevierville, Tenn. This September, fans can get a taste of Parton's favorite recipes thanks to the upcoming cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin,'" authored by the singer and her sister, Rachel George Parton.

With a name based on Hank Williams' classic song, "Hey Good Lookin'" the book offers the Parton sisters' best hosting tips and favorite recipes. These include multi-course holiday menus for New Year's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more. They also share their definition of a "Dolly Dollop," their favorite condiment and Parton's favorite birthday meal made by Rachel.

Specific recipes featured in the book include Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese and Strawberry Shortcake.

"I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel," says Parton. "So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me. I do believe you're going to love all these great recipes, and I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can't wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table."

"This book has always been a dream of mine," adds Rachel. "Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we've washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin' cookin'! Everyone knows Dolly as a great singer-songwriter - and she is - but she's also very creative in the kitchen. I'm so excited to share this book with you so you can experience that yourself!"

In addition to the 80 recipes included in the book, fans can enjoy exclusive photographs of Parton and Rachel cooking and hosting.

"Good Lookin' Cookin'" was written by Parton and Rachel along with Maurice Miner. It will be available for purchase on Sept. 17, and it is available for pre-order here. An audiobook version of the book, read by Parton and Rachel, will also be available.