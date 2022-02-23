Dolly Parton, James Patterson to Launch Spotify 'Bookcast' for 'Run, Rose, Run'

Country legend Dolly Parton joined forces with author James Patterson to co-author the novel Run, Rose, Run. Now, the two storytellers have teamed with Spotify to launch the Run, Rose, Run Bookcast, which will combine the audiobook with a soundtrack created by Parton.

According to a press release, the Bookcast "blends audio storytelling with original music and sound elements in an immersive listening experience."

"I still can't believe that I get to launch Spotify's first ever Bookcast with my buddy James Patterson. What a great way to reach out to listeners all around the world," Parton says in a press statement. "When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can."

The Bookcast premieres on Feb. 23 exclusively on Spotify, with multiple episodes releasing weekly.

Parton's album Run, Rose, Run, a companion piece to the novel, will be released on March 4.

"We are honored to partner with Dolly Parton and James Patterson on Run, Rose, Run, a trailblazing audio experience from two of the world's most prolific creators, that combines Spotify's core elements - music and spoken audio," Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, says in a press statement. "This unique audio experience exemplifies the limitless potential of audio and Spotify's commitment to partnering with exceptional creative talent on new innovative formats."

The Run, Rose, Run novel will be released on March 7. The novel centers on an aspiring singer-songwriter who moves to Nashville to chase her dreams. She's haunted by a secret she's trying desperately to conceal. But the secret she's hiding is threatening the future she's always dreamed of.

"I've been a fan of Dolly Parton's storytelling for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with her on Run, Rose, Run and bring these characters to life," James Patterson says in a press statement. "The music she's created around this project is incredible, and I'm grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album."

The Run, Rose, Run album is available for pre-order here. The novel is available for pre-order here.

Parton has previously released "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" and "Blue Bonnett Breeze" from the forthcoming album.

Parton will co-host the 2020 ACM Awards with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett on March 7. She's set to perform "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" with Kelsea Ballerini.

