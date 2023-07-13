FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Singer Dolly Parton arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Omar Vega/FilmMagic
Film

Dolly Parton's Latest Christmas Film Lands Well-Deserved Honors

'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' picked up two prestigious nominations.

By |

Dolly Parton has added two more nominations to her lengthy list of multimedia honors. Her 2022 holiday film Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas picked up two 2023 Emmy nominations: Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The 90-minute movie-musical can be streamed on Peacock. It's set at Dollywood and stars its namesake as well as her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, plus Billy Ray Cyrus, Wille Nelson and Jimmy Fallon.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas follows Parton's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," read NBC's film description (per IMDB). "Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present and future."

"I just feel like that it was time for me to do another special like this, with good music, with comedy, with meaningful things," Parton told People. "And to kind of make you feel entertained for a couple hours just to get away from everything else. Being magical is to lift up out of yourself and your troubles for a little while. To me, if you can even do that, even with one song, then that is magical. I just think the whole idea of trying to make things uplifting is magic within itself."

Parton had four previous Emmy nominations, with her lone win coming in 2021 for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Outstanding Television Movie category).

