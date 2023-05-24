Miley Cyrus is currently enjoying another career high with her latest hit song "Flowers" and the release of her Endless Summer Vacation album, but that success doesn't mean she's about to jet set off on a new arena tour. The 30-year-old singer recently got real about herself and her artistry in a new interview with British Vogue, during which she revealed that touring is far from her favorite activity.

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she shared with the publication. "There's no connection. There's no safety."

Cyrus added that, despite being among thousands of people during the show, touring is actually a lonely experience for her.

"It's also not natural," she adds. "It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Fans of Cyrus may be surprised to hear about her dislike for playing shows, as she is a dynamic performer who has taken on a rockstar persona in recent years, often covering classic tunes from the likes of Blondie, The Cranberries and more. She now has brand new material for the first time in three years with the release of her new album, but Cyrus still says she has no plans to launch a major tour any time in the future.

"It's been a minute," she says of touring. "After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't."

"Not only 'can't'," she adds, "because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

Cyrus' laid back, but confident attitude about her career also extends to her recent success with "Flowers." The singer shared with the publication a conversation she had with fellow artist Lil Nas X during which he asked, "Are you so anxious about how successful 'Flowers' is?" The answer is she's taking the success in stride.

"'I was like, 'No,'" she says. "I might be No. 1 now, but No. 2 is on its way. Everything is seasonal."