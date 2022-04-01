Dolly Parton Sends Prayers For East Tennessee Wildfire Victims, First Responders

Dolly Parton took to social media on Thursday (March 31) to offer prayers for those effected by two East Tennessee wildfires, including the first responders who are putting their lives on the line.

"I've been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area," Parton wrote. "It looks scary on TV, but I'm proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I'm especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire. I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them. During this time, I've also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood who have assured me everything is okay there."

Though Parton hasn't specified any charitable plans, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports that "the Dollywood Foundation is a key partner in Mountain Tough, the organization providing resources and support for those affected by the Sevier County fires."

Parton's from Sevier County-- Sevierville, Tenn. in the Great Smoky Mountains, to be exact. The country music legend responded to a Sevier County wildfire in 2016 with her My People Fund, which gave $1,000 monthly stipends to affected families.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency shared on Friday via Facebook that the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire covers 3,739 acres.

The Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire began on Wednesday and forced mandatory evacuations.

The second fire is around Millstone Gap Road in a remote area near the Sevier and Blount County line. It covers approximately 800 acres.

Fox News reports that "around 11,000 homes in the area [were impacted by evacuation orders] and schools were closed Thursday as a precaution."

Per local news outlet WBIR, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said that 100-plus structures have been affected, including many that were destroyed.

