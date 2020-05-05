6 Easy and Fun DIY Mother's Day Gifts the Whole Family Can Make

Homemade gifts are the perfect way to say "I Love You" to your mom this year. Mother's Day is fast approaching and some of these easy DIY gifts cost less than something you could buy at the store. Plus, if you want until the last minute these are pretty quick to whip up for your mom or mother-in-law.

Try these 6 DIY Mother's Day gift ideas that Mom will definitely love.

1. A Mother's Day Card

A card is always a thoughtful present even if it's a last minute gift. Follow along with this video and you can make a seriously creative card that's unlike anything your Mom has ever received before. That will make it extra special!

2. Tea Towels

For the mom who bakes, tea towels are a very creative gift. All you need are some white tea towels and paint to get creative with your messaging. This is a perfect craft for the kids to get involved. They can even use their own thumbprints to decorate the towels that will be hanging up every day in the kitchen.

Try these here

3. Bath Salts

These homemade bath salts from A Beautiful Mess are perfect for Mom. They are easy to make and what's better at the end of a long week than unwinding in a relaxing bath? Nothing.

Try these here.

Teacup Bouquet

Flowers are always a wonderful way to show appreciation and how cute is this craft that puts them in a teacup? Go find a cute teacup that Mom can enjoy long after this holiday and have fun mixing and matching your favorite blooms to put inside. You'll be left with a unique gift that will definitely make her smile.

5. Sugar Scrub

Yes, there is a trend with bath related products on this list and you know why? Every woman loves receiving a gift like this because it ultimately leads to relaxation and is something they will definitely use. This is one of the easiest things you could make and it's really good for your skin. Save some for yourself after finishing your gift for Mom!

Try this scrub here.

6. Bath Bomb

Bath bombs are always a crowd pleaser. Get the whole family together and follow along with these simple instructions. You'll be left with little balls of relaxation that will give Mom one of the best baths she's ever had. Guaranteed.

