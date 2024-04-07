Did Kyle Richards and Taylor Armstrong Have a Secret Romance? Reality Star Fires Back At Rumors

Taylor Armstrong is firing back at rumors that she had a secret affair with Kyle Richards. Both starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together and remain friendly.

A spoof news story made the rounds online that Armstrong and Richards got intimate. The story alleges that Armstrong confirmed the relationship with GQ. The headline reads Armstrong "confirm[ed] to GQ that she dated Kyle Richards for about five months in 2016." However, according to Armstrong, it's nothing but fake news.

Taking to X, Armstrong didn't mince words about the rumored relationship with Richards. She wrote, "This is complete bulls—t. Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!!"

Several followers also pointed out that the story was a complete fabrication. They pointed out that the tweet was actually a parody. The story parodied the fact that Hunter Schafer confirmed a relationship with Rosalía in GQ in 2019. It was meant to make fun of tabloid articles like that.

So Armstrong and Richards may not be true, but where does Richards stand with Morgan Wade? That's what fans want to know.

Is Kyle Richards Dating Morgan Wade?

Not even Richards' estranged husband Maurice Umansky knows. He said he's intentionally kept himself in the dark on what his wife is doing.

"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Umansky said via E! News. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up." He hasn't worked up the courage to ask Richards yet, but he also said that he was okay with not knowing. However, Umansky admits that Richards has grown close to the singer. "They definitely have some sort of a connection together," he continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

Meanwhile, Richards says the two are just friends, but she has got flirty with Wade online recently.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," Richards said. "I'm evolving, I'm changing.I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now."

She also admitted that she and Wade could have a future.

"I have changed," Richards said. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"