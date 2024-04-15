Darius Rucker Says He's Hooked Up With Fans, Says Other Singers Are Lying

Darius Rucker is always one to speak his mind. The singer revealed that he has hooked up romantically with fans in the past and isn't afraid to say so.

Rucker appeared last year on 100.7 The Tiger's Off the Record. While there, Rucker got candid about his love life. Answering questions picked at random from a stack of papers, Rucker came across the question, "Have you ever hooked up with a fan?"

Rucker instantly answered, "Of course. If somebody says no, they're lying."

So there you have it! Fans certainly appreciated his boldness. One person wrote, "Hootie just owning it." Another wrote, "You are funny Darius!!"

Darius Rucker Arrested

It's certainly been a topsy-turvy couple of months for the singer. Rucker went from talking his career legacy with Variety in December to getting arrested a short time later.

"The other day, somebody told me that my voice is on the number-eight-selling album of all time and the number-three-selling country song of all time," Rucker told the outlet. "You have to pinch yourself when you hear something like that — it just blows your mind. I'm just a kid from South Carolina."

Rucker discussed at the time getting his Hollywood Walk of Fame star as well. He said he found out on social media.

"I found out on Twitter," Rucker said. "I called my manager and said, 'Is this real?' I really thought they were messing with me. You don't even let yourself dream about something like this because it's only the biggest — the people that have done special things, and to think that they put me in that category is pretty damn cool. It validates the hard work, it validates taking chances and doing things that people said I shouldn't do. And after being in the business for 30 years, it makes you feel like you did something right."

Fast forward to December and police arrested Rucker on two counts of simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance. Rucker turned himself in after a warrant went out. He paid a $10,500. The singer has kept a low profile since then for the most part.