Darius Rucker Arrested on Misdemeanor Drug Charges in Tennessee

Country singer Darius Rucker was arrested on minor drug charges in Tennessee on Feb. 1. He was charged with two counts of simple possession and casual exchange as well as one count of a violation of Tennessee's vehicle registration law.

"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," Rucker's attorney said in a statement.

People reports that Rucker was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The "Wagon Wheel" singer was booked on all three charges and released on a $10,500 bond.

Rucker, who rose to fame as the lead singer of the massively successful Grammy-award winning band Hootie and the Blowfish, released his most recent album Carolyn's Boy last year. The album, which included a co-write with Ed Sheeran, was a tribute to Rucker's late mother Carolyn.

"She believed in me more than I believed in myself," Rucker told CBS Mornings. "She'd tell me all the time, 'you're gonna make it; you're gonna live your dream. I know you are. I can't wait.'"

Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December. During his speech, he honored his three kids: Caroline, Danielle and Jack.

"Carrie, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul," the country singer said. "They're everything to me and everything I do is for them... It's just been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it's not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much."

Rucker split from his wife Beth, the mother of his two youngest children, in 2020. In an interview with People, the "Alright" singer shared that he's still incredibly close with his ex.

"That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure," Rucker shared. "But we're still a family— a piece of paper is not going to change that. We're still a family, and that's all because Beth is awesome. She knows it's the best for the kids, and she's a great human being."