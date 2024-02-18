Darius Rucker to Release Memoir 'Life's Too Short'

To gather his thoughts for his forthcoming memoir "Life's Too Short," Darius Rucker put together a playlist.

"If I look back at my life and try to see into my past, everything seems blurry. But then I lean in and start to hear something. Melodies. Chords. Harmonies. Lyrics," Rucker shared in a press release. "This book is the story of my life as told through 23 songs that took me away, soaring, starting at ground level, living in a poor but happy home, never wanting for much more, enjoying what I had, even when times got tough, because I had my escape, my refuge, my music."

Per the same press release, songs used for inspiration include ones by Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, R.E.M., KISS, Prince and others. Tales they inspire recount "the unlikely ascent of [Rucker's] band and wild tales of his road-hardened life— one filled with stumbles, missteps and battles with demons, but ultimately resulting in triumph."

The book will also cover Rucker's experiences "sharing the stage and a mic with the likes of David Crosby, Al Green, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Adele, Taylor Swift and more."

Del Street Books will release "Life's Too Short: A Memoir" on May 28. It was co-authored by sitcom scriptwriter and non-fiction author Alan Eisenstock. The release date lands in between Rucker's string of spring dates in Europe and his summer tour plans.

Famously, Rucker and his alt-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 album Cracked Rear View remains one of the 10 bestselling albums of all time. Ever since his 2008 jump to country music, Rucker's scored 10 No. 1 country singles, including his diamond-certified version of "Wagon Wheel." He's also earned four No. 1 country albums as well as three Grammy awards.