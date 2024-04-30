Cyndi Lauper's Son Is All Smiles As He Appears In Court To Face Gun Related Charges

Cyndi Lauper's son was all smiles as he appeared in court facing gun charges. The son of the singer, Dex Lauper flashed a peace sign to cameras.

Dex Lauper appeared alongside his girlfriend and crew in New York court. He's facing two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Authorities arrested Cyndi Lauper's son on February 7. They found both a gun and drugs. Authorities were searching the area where a 24-year-old was shot in the leg.

Lauper ended up in jail. But his father David Thornton bailed him out with $20,000. However, Thornton nor Cyndi Lauper showed up in court with their son. Currently, prosecutor Molly Rogowski said she's working on a plea deal with the defense team. The courts have adjourned the matter until May 15.

Police allegedly found him with both a loaded gun and drugs. Allegedly, Dex had a fanny pack that had a Glock and a loaded magazine. Dex's legal troubles comes after his landlord is attempting to evict him from his New York apartment. Neighbors have complained about loud noises, music, and the smell of marijuana. His landlord filed an eviction petition.

Cyndi Lauper's Son Faces Eviction

"I never had any problems with any of the neighbors before," a former neighbor told The New York Post. "Then a new tenant moved in ... and immediately there was very loud music at the most bizarre times, like 3 a.m. or 7 a.m. — it felt like there was a nightclub right behind my wall."

Said neighbor reportedly found a bullet near his apartment after confronting him about the loud noise. He ended up moving from the apartment complex due to his own safety. He said Lauper played music at all hours of the night. "I would hear the disturbing music every other day. There were plenty of times when it was 2 a.m., 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.," he told the outlet. "I had an important meeting one day, on a week day. But I was woken up at 3 a.m. the night before because the music was blasting. I could feel the bass. I put on a robe and went to confront the guy, in a nice way, and I had to bang on the door so loud because he just couldn't hear."

Lauper also allegedly threatened building staff over an email.

"If you don't fix the email, I will come back with people and have everyone's face broken," Lauper-Thornton allegedly threatened. "I will break your legs. I have friends and an uncle that will f-k you up. Don't play with me because I will bring someone with me and tear this whole place up."