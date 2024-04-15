Cyndi Lauper’s Son Facing Eviction For Turning Expensive NYC Apartment Into A Nonstop Party

Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn "Dex" Lauper-Thornton could be out on the street. His landlord is trying to evict him for turning his expensive NYC apartment into a non-stop party. Several of Lauper-Thornton's neighbors have complained about him.

Reportedly, there's been loud music, screaming at strange hours of the evening, and a strong smell of marijuana around Lauper-Thornton's apartment. According to the New York Post, Lauper-Thornton's landlord filed a petition to evict him. Lauper-Thornton reportedly lives in a $7,200 a month apartment in the Financial District. .

"I never had any problems with any of the neighbors before," a former neighbor told The Post on Friday. "Then a new tenant moved in ... and immediately there was very loud music at the most bizarre times, like 3 a.m. or 7 a.m. — it felt like there was a nightclub right behind my wall."

One person moved after confronting Lauper-Thornton. The next day, the tenant reportedly found a bullet near his apartment. He left for alleged safety concerns. Lauper-Thornton has faced legal trouble before. Authorities arrested two times for owning an illegal gun and also for allegedly having a stolen Mercedes.

Lauper-Thornton reportedly threatened building staff over an email.

"If you don't fix the email, I will come back with people and have everyone's face broken," Lauper-Thornton allegedly threatened. "I will break your legs. I have friends and an uncle that will f-k you up. Don't play with me because I will bring someone with me and tear this whole place up."

Cyndi Lauper's Son Angers Neighbors

Likewise, other tenants reportedly heard Lauper-Thornton screaming at night. "The resident advised the yelling, shouting and/or screaming sounded very aggressive in nature and was filled with explicit language and threats of bodily harm," the filing states.

The former tenant said the music would play at all hours of the night.

"I would hear the disturbing music every other day. There were plenty of times when it was 2 a.m., 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.," they told the outlet. "I had an important meeting one day, on a week day. But I was woken up at 3 a.m. the night before because the music was blasting. I could feel the bass. I put on a robe and went to confront the guy, in a nice way, and I had to bang on the door so loud because he just couldn't hear."

They confronted Lauper-Thornton to no avail.

"He tried to take the high road with me, saying 'Oh, is this how you talk to people?' I said, 'Yes, at 3 a.m., I'm not going to be overly nice about it.' So we had this conversation for 30 seconds. I left, and the music continued," he added.