There's no denying that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Hollywood royalty. With a combined estimated net worth of just under $400 million, you would expect them to have an impressive real estate portfolio to match. But surprisingly, the power couple's property investments are rather modest compared to other A-list celebs like bestie Taylor Swift's many homes. Or even Kevin Costner's Colorado ranch he rents out for $30k per night in addition to his other properties.

The elite tends to collect houses the same way we normal folk collect stamps. But not Blake and Ryan. They have a "less is more" approach in real estate, with only two properties to their name.

That's right — two.

Lively and Reynolds bought their first home together in 2012, a mere six months after they publicly announced their relationship. It was located in Bedford, New York, and, according to House Beautiful, neighbored the likes of Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ralph Lauren, Martha Stewart, and Bruce Willis. We can only imagine what those neighborhood barbecues were like.

Not much is known about the couple's first home other than it was valued at over $2 million and — according to an inside source via PEOPLE — a "very traditional kind of house for people who work in Hollywood." Whatever that means.

"They moved to the suburbs, which has a pretty conservative lifestyle," the source said. "They wanted a house with character, not a trendy, modern house."

The Upstate New York Home

But they didn't last in that traditional, character-filled house for long. In May 2013, Lively and Reynolds sold their Bedford home for $2.4 million (per Architectural Digest) and relocated to a $5.7 million estate in Pound Ridge, New York. This place still serves as the couple's primary residence, and we can see why.

For starters, it sits on a whopping 11 acres. For a couple of paparazzi magnets like Lively and Reynolds, privacy is a must. The couple has been vocal about how difficult it is for their four kids —James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth baby, whose name they have yet to reveal — to be constantly harassed by cameras and tabloids.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a ? sighting will leave me alone," Lively wrote in a 2022 Instagram post announcing her most recent pregnancy. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

As hard as it is to feel like you can't leave your house, at least the Lively-Reynolds household has plenty of room to roam both outside and in. The property's main house spans 9,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a guest house and an outdoor barn on the property, though we're not quite sure what they've got living in there. Lively told Elle Decor in 2013 that they chose the home because of the kitchen, which ended up being like their family room.

"Since my kitchen is the most important part of my home, I want to be creative and innovative," she said.

According to Homes and Gardens, the home is quiet, warm, and rustic. It also reportedly can be seen as the backdrop for their equally famous bestie Taylor Swift's short film "All Too Well." That little fun fact is not confirmed, but Swifties are pretty certain that the stained pane window seen in the film is the same one Lively shared in that pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.

While the Pound Ridge home is necessarily a bit removed from both strangers and the hustle and bustle of the city (the town in question is about an hour away), that doesn't mean it's secluded from all outside life. Lively and Reynolds are surrounded by celebrity neighbors like Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and Mike Myers, who also call the woodsy area home.

The Tribeca Penthouse

It's clear that the couple enjoys raising their family in a slower-paced, less intrusive environment. But that doesn't mean they don't indulge in a taste of the city life every now and then. In 2017, they purchased a second property that put them right back in all the New York City action.

Lively and Reynolds secured a loft in the coveted Tribeca neighborhood in a building that was once a book-bindery factory. It was completely gutted in 2014 and now includes 53 condos, 45 loft-style homes, and eight penthouses.

There's no telling which of those the couple lives in, but they no doubt enjoy the building's amenities. There's a 5,000-square-foot roof deck, a huge courtyard, a 75-foot lap pool, and private valet parking. Oh, and more celebrity neighbors. Meg Ryan, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jack Gyllenhaal either currently or at one time called the building home.

We've only caught glimpses of the loft via Reynolds and Lively's Instagram feed, but from what we can tell, its style is a far cry from the rustic charm of their Pound Ridge home. More industrial and modern, the apartment features high ceilings, expansive windows, and an NYC apartment staple: exposed brick walls.

The common thread between both of these vastly different homes is that they were both decorated by the family's matriarch. Lively has spoken many times about her love for interior design both in interviews — and on Instagram.

"Yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer," she wrote on a 2023 Instagram post of her standing in what appears to be her NYC loft, "but please don't tell bc I definitely don't want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)."

Apparently, this wasn't the first time she expressed her interest in decor. Yahoo! reported that in 2018, the actress posted a photo of her surrounded by mood boards and fabric swatches. That post "I design my friends homes. For free. Of all the bad decisions I've made, this may be the most fun."

Ah, if only we could all be so lucky as to have Blake Lively redecorate our homes for free.