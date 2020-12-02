16 of the Best Country Two-Step Songs

Southerners everywhere appreciate the magic of hitting the dance floor in a honky tonk. Odds are, even if you haven't tried to two-step, you've popped into a country bar for a drink or to listen to some quality country music.

The dance dates all the way back to the 1800s when composer John Philip Sousa wrote a song called the "Washington Post March." The song encouraged dancers to drop more traditional dance moves for the simpler two-step (and we're not talking about the Dave Matthews Band song). Over time, the dance evolved to become synonymous with country music culture.

Now the two-step dance is most commonly found in honky-tonks. These country-Western bars have also become an important part of Southern culture and are the very place where many iconic names in the genre started their musical careers. Where would we be if Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline hadn't started singing to a crowd dancing the Texas two-step?

The modern-day honky tonk continues to provide a place for patrons to listen to country stars from Dwight Yoakam to the Turnpike Troubadours, while getting the chance to unwind with some dancing. And if you're new to the dance, just check out this instructional song from country great Dale Watson.

Whether you find yourself in a Texas dancehall or just love the genre, here are some of the best country two-step songs to inspire you to hit the dance floor.

1. "A Good Run Of Bad Luck," Clint Black

2. "Long Sermon," Brad Paisley

3. "Suds in the Bucket," Sara Evans

4. "Southbound Train," Travis Tritt

5. "I've Come to Expect It From You," George Strait

6. "It's Five O-Clock Somewhere," Alan Jackson

7. "Little Miss Honky Tonk," Brooks & Dunn

8. "Liza Jane," Vince Gill

9. "Johnny Cash," Jason Aldean

10. "Redneck Woman," Gretchen Wilson

11. "I Need You," Tim McGraw (feat. Faith Hill)

12. "Blame it On Your Heart," Patty Loveless

13. "So Much for Pretending," Bryan White

14. "If the Good Die Young," Tracy Lawrence

15. "Shift Work," Kenny Chesney

16. "Thanks a Lot," Ernest Tubb

This story previously ran on Feb. 25, 2019.

