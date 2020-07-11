The 10 Best Randy Travis Songs

oembed rumble video here

Between his days as an upstart traditional-minded hit-maker to his current status as Nashville's elder statesman, Randy Travis' songs captured the imagination of fans and future singing stars. He and George Strait helped define the 1980s for fans of the old-fashioned way. As an established megastar in the '90s, Travis joined Alan Jackson and other traditionalists in providing an increasingly pop-friendly genre with modern-day honky-tonk heroes. Since then, he's been a genuine legend for both country and gospel audiences as a singer and a songwriter.

From "I Won't Need You Anymore" to "Gone Too Long" and "Always and Forever", Travis has quite the catalog of classic songs. We managed to narrow it down to the 10 all-time best Randy Travis songs, each made special by the singer's unforgettable voice.

10. "Amazing Grace"

Travis, with his mighty voice and mightier faith, made this familiar standard his own over the years. From George Jones' funeral to Travis' own Hall of Fame induction, his version has become a rallying cry of sorts for fans that need a pick-me-up.

9. "Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart"

Despite its relatively low ranking here, "Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart" might be the best Travis song aside from his most obvious hits. Everything you'd want from him, from memorable hooks to a helping of fiddle-driven "real country music," is present in spades.

8. "Honky Tonk Moon"

At the peak of Travis' commercial success, this boogie-friendly blend of old-school country and contemporary sounds from 1988 became his fifth straight number one single. Travis simultaneously reached perhaps his most commercial and most traditional height simultaneously.

7. "High Lonesome"

A torchbearer of what Bill Monroe billed a "high lonesome sound" revitalized country's rich past with this classic song. It brings old-time music down from the mountain to cosmopolitan audiences.

6. "On the Other Hand"

Travis officially became America's old-time counter to Urban Cowboy schlock with this hit, penned by Paul Overstreet and Country Music Hall of Famer, Don Schlitz. It was a perfect song for a new wave of ole country boys, based on an equally awesome version recorded by Keith Whitley.

5. "Deeper Than the Holler"

In the 1980s, only Sissy Spacek taught more city folks that it's pronounced "holler," not "hollow," in the mountains. As Travis acknowledges in the song, the Deep South dialect serves as effectively as true love analogies as the crashing ocean or soaring eagles.

4. "I Told You So"

The mighty "I Told You So" exemplifies Travis' influence on future generations of country artists. Carrie Underwood covered the 1988 Billboard singles chart-topper nearly 20 years later. Both artists converged for a hit duet in 2009.

3. "Diggin' Up Bones"

Only two other Randy Travis classics near the staying power of this lamenting of finding artifacts of lost love. The greatest country songs ring true to listeners, and pretty much everyone with a broken heart understands Travis' sentiment loud and clear.

2. "Three Wooden Crosses"

A man of faith, Travis sometimes shared the good word through country songs. Not even John Michael Montgomery broke as many tender hearts with a song about loss and redemption.

1. "Forever and Ever, Amen"

Of all the great songs by Travis, only one helps define the sound and spirit of late '80s country. It remains as much a definitive statement of a place in time as Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" became for the following wave of superstars. Its music video further cements Travis' greatness.

Honorable Mentions: "Better Class of Losers", "Storms of Life", "If I Didn't Have You", "This Is Me", "Heroes and Friends", "Is It Still Over", "Look Heart, No Hands", "Spirit of a Boy, Wisdom of a Man," and "He Walked On Water"

