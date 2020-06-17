Flashback: Randy Travis Performs 'Amazing Grace' During Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

oembed rumble video here

Iconic country singer Randy Travis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16, 2016 and gave an awe-inspiring performance of "Amazing Grace." Just three years earlier, Travis had suffered a massive stroke and has overcome great obstacles to regain physical mobility. After years of therapy, Travis took the momentous occasion as an opportunity to share his voice once again.

With his devoted and loving wife, Mary Davis-Travis, by his side, the country legend sang a section of the gospel song. The crowd sang along with Travis the whole time, many in tears. When he handed the microphone back to his wife, the audience gave a standing ovation. It was a truly beautiful moment.

Both Travis' music career and recovery have been an inspiration to many. During the induction ceremony, Mary gave a moving speech about the singer's journey over the last few years. "Randy stared death in the face, but death blinked," she said. "Today, God's proof of a miracle stands before you."

Travis was honored by the Hall of Fame for his record-breaking album Storms of Life. He was the first country artist with a debut album to go platinum during its first year of release. Giving the induction honors for Travis was fellow country star Garth Brooks.

Charlie Daniels and Fred Foster were also inducted into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

