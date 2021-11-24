Country Artists Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions

For many, Thanksgiving is a time to unplug, spend quality time with family and eat way too much turkey and dressing. Of course, country artists are no different; they each have their own family traditions to ring in the holiday season.

In honor of the holiday, country stars shared their favorite foods, from pumpkin pie to fried turkey, and the sentimental traditions that make Thanksgiving special.

Carly Pearce

"One of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions over the years is watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with my mom while we cook together -- my mom's pumpkin pie will always be a favorite for me!" Pearce tells Wide Open Country. "Having the chance to perform at the parade in 2018 was such a special, full circle moment for me and my family."

Pearce recently released 29: Written in Stone, available here.

Russell Dickerson

"It's all about the turkey on Thanksgiving - and not the kind you make in the oven! Gotta fry it!" Dickerson says. "My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is frying up a turkey and spending time with the fam."

Liddy Clark

"My favorite tradition at Thanksgiving is going to Texas and getting to see my whole extended family," Clark says. "There's maybe 20 of us in the room and I always make my mac & cheese recipe. It's such a great time getting to cook for my family!"

