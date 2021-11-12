10 Small Towns For a Cozy Thanksgiving

The holiday season is upon us, so it's time to cozy up and enjoy all of the pumpkins, cider and treats and start thinking about the most important meal in November -- Thanksgiving. It's the time to focus on what really matters...family, food, friendships and -- if you're really big on bargains -- Black Friday.

Why not consider a little getaway for the whole family this year? We've rounded up the best small towns around the country where you can enjoy the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

1. Estes Park, Colorado

The dreamy Estes Park has all of the desirable small-town charm you could possibly want in its lovely mountain setting. Enjoy your turkey dinner with the whole family at the historic Stanley Hotel, enjoy all of the snow in Colorado this time of year, and participate in the Turkey Trot 5k.

2. Plymouth, Massachusetts

The perfect time to visit the historic Plymouth Rock has to be the Thanksgiving holiday season. Each year on Saturday, November 23rd the historic town transforms its historic village back to the 17th century when the "first Thanksgiving" took place between the Pilgrims and Native Americans. There is also a themed Thanksgiving parade and more, all with a beautiful New England backdrop.

3. Park City, Utah

The picturesque ski resort town of Park City is an idyllic getaway during Thanksgiving weekend. There is an annual Turkey Trot and tons of options for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. On Friday there's a Turkey Blaster Hike at the Spring Creek Trailhead so you can burn off some of that pumpkin pie while enjoying the beautiful mountain views.

4. Key West, Florida

The beachy little town of Key West is perfect for those wanting some fun in the sun for their Turkey Day. After your big meal you can go snorkeling, layout on the beach and listen to all your favorite Jimmy Buffet jams. You'll love exploring this picturesque old town.

5. Santa Barbara, California

For those on the West Coast, consider spending your holiday in Santa Barbara. It's already a popular getaway spot for Los Angeles locals and it's easy to see why. The lovely coastal town is not only surrounded by beaches, but also by mountains covered in vineyards, making it a strong contender for a holiday weekend.

Read More: Norco, California: The West Coast Town Known as "Horsetown, USA"

6. Lake Placid, New York

The High Peaks Resort hosts a traditional Thanksgiving feast in their stunning resort overlooking the beautiful lake. Enjoy all of the relaxing lake activities like fishing, hiking or even camping.

7. Galena, Illinois

This Midwest gem feels like it popped right out of the 19th century and never changed. There are numerous buildings dating back to the 1800s, including the former home of President Ulysses S. Grant. Visit the numerous historic attractions and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table holiday meal at one of the many local restaurants.

8. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Who wouldn't want to spend Thanksgiving in the Great Smoky Mountains? Hit the slopes at the Ober Gatlinburg Resort, see Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas, and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal you'll never forget at the old fashioned restaurant, The Old Mill.

9. Santa Fe, New Mexico

The mountain town of Santa Fe is a perfect getaway for Thanksgiving weekend. Go skiing, explore the many art galleries and see the historic Santa Fe Plaza transformed into a Christmas wonderland the day after Thanksgiving.

10. Savannah, Georgia

The historic charm of this town on the coast of Georgia is an easy sell for the holidays. Downtown is full of delicious restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners including a cozy river cruise. For those who haven't gotten their fill of Halloween scares, you can also take a ghost tour through the old Southern downtown.

Editors Note: This article was originally published on October 16, 2020.