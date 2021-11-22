20 Thanksgiving Quotes to Make You Feel Grateful This Holiday Season

Unlike all those common days that run together, Thanksgiving is the time of year where we gather together with family and friends to reflect on what's most important in life and be thankful for all that we have, even ordinary opportunities and routine jobs. As Americans, it's one of our favorite days of the year, but it's easy to get caught in some drama at the dinner table (you know you brought up politics/religion last year) and forget that the holiday is a time of togetherness. The Pilgrims didn't bicker. They knew they were lucky and were just happy to be eating. (You'll have plenty of time to argue on Christmas, don't worry.)
We've gathered up a list of 20 Thanksgiving quotes to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, give you a thankful heart, remind you what's really important this holiday season, and help you have a happy Thanksgiving. (Spoiler: it's not who burned the turkey or brought carrot cake instead of pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dinner.)
There are some funny ones too. Not everything has to be William Shakespeare or Henry David Thoreau, after all.
1. Henry Van Dyke
"Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse."
2. Mike Connolly
"Coexistence: what the farmer does with the turkey -- until Thanksgiving."
3. Oprah Winfrey
"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough."
4. William Blake
"The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest."
5. Wilbur D. Nesbit
6. Willie Nelson
"When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around."
7. Charlie Brown
"What if today, we were just grateful for everything?"
8. Frank A. Clark
"If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get."
9. Katrina Mayer
10. John F. Kennedy
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."
11. Oscar Wilde
"After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations."
12. Ernest Hemingway
"Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is."
13. Gerald Good
14. Helen Keller
15. W.T. Purkiser
"Not what we say about our blessing, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving."
16. President George W. Bush
"All across America, we gather this week with the people we love to give thanks to God for the blessings in our lives."
17. Psalm 69:30
"I will praise God's name in song and glorify him with Thanksgiving."
18. Marcel Proust
"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."
19. Amy Grant
"Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving."
20. Reba McEntire
"To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone."
Editors Note: This article was originally published on November 19, 2019.