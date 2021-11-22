20 Thanksgiving Quotes to Make You Feel Grateful This Holiday Season

Unlike all those common days that run together, Thanksgiving is the time of year where we gather together with family and friends to reflect on what's most important in life and be thankful for all that we have, even ordinary opportunities and routine jobs. As Americans, it's one of our favorite days of the year, but it's easy to get caught in some drama at the dinner table (you know you brought up politics/religion last year) and forget that the holiday is a time of togetherness. The Pilgrims didn't bicker. They knew they were lucky and were just happy to be eating. (You'll have plenty of time to argue on Christmas, don't worry.)

We've gathered up a list of 20 Thanksgiving quotes to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, give you a thankful heart, remind you what's really important this holiday season, and help you have a happy Thanksgiving. (Spoiler: it's not who burned the turkey or brought carrot cake instead of pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dinner.)

There are some funny ones too. Not everything has to be William Shakespeare or Henry David Thoreau, after all.

1. Henry Van Dyke

"Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse."

2. Mike Connolly

"Coexistence: what the farmer does with the turkey -- until Thanksgiving."

3. Oprah Winfrey

"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough."

4. William Blake

"The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest."

5. Wilbur D. Nesbit

"Forever on Thanksgiving the heart will find the pathway home."