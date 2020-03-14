20 Best Country Songs About Tequila

With the weather warming up, we're getting into the perfect time of year to kick back on the patio with an ice-cold drink. Which means it's the ideal time to explore some of country music's best tunes about the alcoholic beverage (which will most likely be joining you).

Whether you like to drink your tequila on the rocks or in true Cinco de Mayo fashion, there are plenty of country songs to enjoy while you sip it down. Here's the complete list of our 20 favorite tequila drinking songs.

1. "Tequila," Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay found a hit when they released their heartbreaking track "Tequila," which was a hit on the country charts. The song really tugs at the heartstrings with the line "But when I taste tequila, baby I still see ya."

2. "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," Joe Nichols

Co-written by John Wiggins, Joe Nichols' humorous "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off" describes the after-effects of a night of downing Jose Cuervo. The song was featured on Nichols' studio album III.

3. "Tequila Sunrise," The Eagles

Written by Eagles members Don Henley and Glenn Frey, "Tequila Sunrise" was included on the legendary classic rock group's 1973 album Desperado.

4. "Tequila Town," Brooks and Dunn

From their 1996 album Borderline, Brooks and Dunn's "Tequila Town" follows a man determined to drown his sorrows in mezcal.

5. "Drinking Tequila," Jim Reeves

Jim Reeves tells a tale of romance and tequila in Juarez in this country classic.

6. "Tequila Eyes," Randy Rogers Band

Written by Buddy Cannon, Dean Dillon, and Randy Rogers, "Tequila Eyes" follows a man who notes the sadness in a fellow bar patron gazing back through a tequila haze.

7. "He Drinks Tequila," Lorrie Morgan and Sammy Kershaw

Lorrie Morgan and Sammy Kershaw deliver a portrait of a one-of-a-kind couple that enjoys drinking tequila, dancing the night away, and steamy late-night conversations.

8. "Tequila Loves Me," Kenny Chesney

From his 2005 album The Road and the Radio, Kenny Chesney's "Tequila Loves Me" finds solace in a trip to Mexico and a great bottle of tequila.

9. "Tequila Sheila," Bobby Bare

Written by Shel Silverstein, "Tequila Sheila" has the clever turns of phrase, comedy, and intrigue that became a trademark of the legendary poet and songwriter.

10. "Straight Tequila Night," John Anderson

Penned by Kent Robbins, this track from John Anderson has become a trademark country karaoke song.

11. "You and Tequila," Kenny Chesney ft. Grace Potter

Filled with references to the sunny state of California, "You and Tequila" compares the intoxication of an unhealthy relationship to the after-effects and the just plain sad feeling of a night of drinking tequila.

12. "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo," Tracy Byrd

Tracy Byrd's "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo" is an irresistibly catchy sing-along made for a night on the town that you'll never remember the next day.

13. "Tequila Talkin'," Lonestar

One of the most underrated songs of the '90s, Lonestar's "Tequila Talkin'," is about a man who backtracks on his statement of love by blaming his drink of choice.

14. "Tequila Again," Brothers Osborne

From their 2018 album Port Said Joe, the Brothers Osborne's bluegrass-tinged "Tequila Again" is the perfect ode to the alcoholic drink.

15. "Three Fingers Tequila," Mark David Manders

Texas singer-songwriter Mark David Manders sings of romance and really strong drinks in this track from his album Chili Pepper Sunset.

16. "Jose Cuervo," Shelly West

Shelly West was already Nashville royalty when she released this anthem for debauchery and No. 1 hit in 1983.

17. "Mexico, Tequila and Me," Alan Jackson

American country legend Alan Jackson heads south of the border in this song from his 2015 album Angels and Alcohol.

18. "Tequila," Brooks & Dunn

Anyone who's ever spent the night drinking smooth tequila drinks only to wake up with a pounding head and vague memories of bad decisions will appreciate this song from Brooks and Dunn.

19. "Tequila on Ice," Daryl Worley

Darryl Worley sings about a dream girl who drinks tequila on ice in this track from his 2009 album Sounds Like Life.

20. "How Much Tequila (Did I Drink Last Night?)," Steve Goodman

Written by Steve Goodman and John Prine, "How Much Tequila (Did I Drink Last Night ?)" centers on a man trying to piece together the hazy memories of the night before. With lines like "I drank so much that my hair got drunk," it's as hilarious and whip-smart as you'd expect from two of country and folk music's greatest songwriters.

This post was originally published on July 24, 2018.

