Country Singer Reveals He Has A George Strait Song Tattooed On His Behind

Do you think you're a big George Strait fan? Well, do you have a George Strait song tattooed on your behind? Well, this country singer certainly does.

Koe Wetzel revealed that he had a Strait classic tattooed on his buttocks. If you're wondering which George Strait song it is, then Wetzel is happy to answer. He has a tattoo that says "Amarillo By Morning." Now, that's dedication! The singer recently opened up about some of his tattoos.

At this point, Wetzel and Jelly Roll seem to be in a race to see who can get the most tattoos. The singer walked viewers through some of the inspiration behind his tattoos. For instance, he said he has a couple that tug at the heart strings like the one of his grandfather with his prized tomato. That one stands out as a reminder of family.

Wetzel also has a few bizarre ones like John Wayne in KISS makeup. That certainly makes a statement. He also has a few that he's not proud of. He doesn't really like the Slow, Fast tattoo that he has on his wrist.

In a TikTok, he explained the reason why. He said, "We were down in Destin, Florida partying one night and this dude comes up just like, 'Hey man I'm a huge fan, I wanna tattoo you.' And I was like, 'Alright.' He had a bunch of good lookin' girls with him though, so I was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

Koe Wetzel Talks George Strait Tattoo

He continued, "He pulls out his kit and he starts tattooing. I said I want 'Slow Women and Fast Horses.' After he got done with Slow I was like, 'Dude you don't have a whole lotta room to work with. It's getting a little late, so let's just put Fast right underneath it.' Kinda one of those nights I wish I wouldn't have drank so much whiskey."

In response, several fans were shocked by the singer's Strait tattoo. One said he would never think of the song in the same way again. He said, "Now, I will never be able hear Amarillo By Morning without thinking about Koe Wetzel." Another said, "But we do wanna see it." Yet another work, "I love all of your tattoos and I love your songs."