Granger Smith -- who most known for hits like "Backroad Song" and "If The Boot Fits" -- has announced he will retire from touring after his Like a River farewell tour this summer. The singer revealed the news in a sincere video shared to social media in which he reveals to fans that he will be turning his attention to ministry.

"I've been so nervous to make this video just because of the implications of what it means for my wife and my family," he starts in the video. "I'm making this post to announce that this summer is my last-ever tour."

Smith explains that pivoting his efforts to ministry doesn't mean he will be founding a church or starting "a revival," but rather, he will dive into serving his local church and growing into a place where he can "glorify God best" from his platform. Smith has also been attending seminary, and he shared that the move to stop touring came from a realization that his faith and career as an entertainer no longer go hand in hand.

"I can't go to seminary and pursue ministry and be poured in by my pastors and elders and then go out on the weekends and try to be exalting myself," he says. "I think that's a contradiction."

His excitement was mixed with bittersweet emotions, however, as he cited his 24 years as a touring musician.

"You can see what a life change this is for me and how hard it is, and yet so exciting," he adds. "I'm so hopeful about this future and about what it holds for me and my family."

The singer added that he will still have a presence on social media, saying, "I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to be here. I just wanted to get this off my chest."

Smith's Like a River farewell tour gets off the ground April 13 in Oshkosh, Wis., and ends Aug. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to the final tour, Smith will release his new memoir, Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward After Loss and Heartache, on Aug. 1. The book details the Smith family's journey after losing their son River and welcoming another son, Maverick.

"[It's about] everything in between that the Lord did and the radical way of opening my eyes," he says of the book.

More shows will be added to the Like a River tour in the coming weeks.

