Country Singer Adam Mac Cancels Festival Appearance Amid Anti-LGBTQ Protests

Country singer Adam Mac has shared that he pulled out of a festival in his his home state of Kentucky after hearing concerns from locals about his sexuality. The singer was slated to perform at the Logan County Tobacco and Heritage Festival in his hometown of Russellville, Ky. on Oct. 14, but his appearance has since been canceled. Mac, who is gay, said that board members specifically wanted to make sure he wouldn't be "promoting sexuality" during his show.

In a video shared to Instagram, Mac said that a government employee who had worked to bring him on to the festival later informed him about concerns from board members and some locals.

"She explained to me that there were some board members and some people in town who had questions about what kind of performance I would be putting on at the Tobacco Festival, and wanted to ensure that I would not be promoting homosexuality or sexuality in a family-friendly environment," Mac says of a phone call with a festival organizer. "I don't know what they expected I was going to do other than just come and put on a hell of a show, like we do. It was made aware to me that there were people in the town that were very upset that they would have a gay person headline the festival."

Mac acknowledges that people have a right to not listen to his music or not attend the festival, but he says people in the town were planning to protest at the concert itself. He calls the idea "so disheartening." Due to the backlash, Mac decided to cancel his appearance.

"I went back and forth all night long about what is the right thing to do because a part of me feels like it would be letting down the people who need to see me most there in that space and the people who just were so excited for me to come home and put on a show," he said. "It also feels like if I don't do the show, I'm caving and letting those people win, which, also, if you know me is not something that I like to do."

"It's hard for me to say this, but I think the best move forward is to cancel the show and let them book someone else who will not be as controversial," he adds.

Mac looked visibly emotional while delivering the message via video, and he added a broken heart emoji in the caption.

Although Mac was disappointed to cancel his appearance, he was surrounded by support from fans and fellow country artists, including Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Brandy Clark. Morris, who recently announced her departure from country music, wrote, "You are loved. I'm sorry this happened but glad you're sharing it here."

Ballerini shared an encouraging message to Mac as well. She took to the comments to write, "This is heartbreaking and so disappointing. i'm really sorry. you've got your army in these comments."

Clark, an openly gay country singer-songwriter, also shared her support.

"This is heartbreaking @adammacmusic....BUT it is THEIR loss!!!!!" she writes.

Mac released a double album entitled Disco Cowboy in May 2023.