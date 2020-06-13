The 12 Best Country Duets of All Time

Country music just wouldn't be the same without duets. The blending of voices, the lyrical back-and-forth, and creative collaboration between country singers have created some of the best musical moments in country music. From Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett's "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," to Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood's "The Fighter," to Lionel Richie and Shania Twain's "Endless Love," and Merle Haggard and Jewel's "That's the Way Love Goes," there are countless incredible country duets that deserve a place on your personal playlist.

Here are 12 of the best country duets in history.

12. Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton, "You Are My Sunshine"

Chris and Morgane Stapleton are two of the best voices in country music right now. The couple had been singing together for years before Chris Stapleton's breakout album Traveller made them both into household names. On "You Are My Sunshine," Morgane takes center stage with Chris providing backing vocals. Their powerhouse voices bring new life to the 70-year-old country song.

11. Vince Gill and Patty Loveless, "My Kind of Woman/ My Kind of Man"

Vince Gill and Patty Loveless were frequent singing partners before recording the Gill-penned "My Kind of Woman/My Kind of Man" in 1998. Gill and Loveless won the CMA award for Vocal Event of the Year in 1999.

10. Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man"

Loretta and Conway are a duet dream team. The country legends made 11 studio albums of together and took five songs to No. 1. It's tough to pick a top Loretta and Conway tune, but their 1973 hit about a love affair that can't be stopped by geographical differences stands out as one of the greatest country duets of all time.

9. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, "Islands in the Stream"

Who could've guessed that a song written by the Bee Gees would become a country duet classic? Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton recorded "Islands in the Stream" in 1983 and went to No. 1 on the Billboard chart the same year.

8. Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss, "Whiskey Lullaby"

"Whiskey Lullaby," written by Bill Anderson and Jon Randall, tells the story of a man and a woman destroyed by a failed relationship. Paisley and Krauss's voices blend perfectly to tell the heart-wrenching story. "Whiskey Lullaby" won the CMA award for Song of the Year in 2005.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Kenny Chesney Songs

7. Reba McEntire and Linda Davis, "Does He Love You?"

Country music has a long history of songs addressing potential mistresses but rarely does the "other woman" get to tell her side of the story. "Does He Love You" finds Reba McEntire and Linda Davis in a messy love triangle, with each singing of their heartbreak over the same man. Jealousy never sounded so good.

6. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, "It's Your Love"

Similar to Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are a country music power couple. The Grammy-winning pair have teamed up numerous times over their 20-year marriage, but it all started with 1997's "It's Your Love." All their country music videos are pretty steamy.

5. John Prine and Iris DeMent, "In Spite of Ourselves"

Not all love songs have to be serious. John Prine and Iris DeMent proved that with the hilarious "In Spite of Ourselves," a celebration of soulmates and the quirks you learn to love.

4. George Strait and Alan Jackson, "Murder on Music Row"

When two of country music's most celebrated traditionalists release a straight forward protest song about the direction of the genre they love, the industry can't help but take notice. Strait and Jackson's recording was never released as a single, but the duet still made it onto the Billboard chart. The two won the CMA award for Vocal Event of the Year in 2000.

3. Johnny Cash and June Carter, "Jackson"

The names Johnny and June go hand in hand. Their undeniable chemistry was showcased on "Jackson," a delightful tongue-in-cheek sparring match between one of country music's most beloved couples.

2. Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, "Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys"

Willie and Waylon were touring partners, frequent collaborators, and, most importantly, friends. The outlaw country buddies recorded this PSA for moms everywhere for their 1978 duet album Waylon and Willie.

1. George Jones and Tammy Wynette, "Golden Ring"

Their tumultuous marriage lasted only five years (short-lived like Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert), but the names George and Tammy are synonymous with country music couples. Even if Tammy and the Possum couldn't make it work as husband and wife, they knew how to make a killer country record. The pair even scored two No. 1 hits after their 1974 divorce. One of those hits was "Golden Ring," a classic tale of tragic country romance encapsulated in the life cycle of one gold wedding band.

Now Watch: Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Incredible Love Story

oembed rumble video here