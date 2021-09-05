'Mercury Blues': The Story Behind the Alan Jackson's Ford Mobile Song

Alan Jackson landed himself a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 1993 single "Mercury Blues." The song was released as the fourth single from his album A Lot About Livin' (And a Little 'bout Love).

The song, originally titled "Mercury Boogie," was written by blues musician and songwriter K.C. Douglas and Robert L. Geddins and first recorded by Douglas in 1948. This song was influenced by the Mercury Eight model, which James Dean drives in Rebel Without a Cause. The song has been performed by The Steve Miller Band, David Lindley, Roy Rogers, Jimmy Thackery, Finn Pave Maijanen and Dwight Yoakam.

The rights to the song were purchased by Ford Motor Company, who used the piece for a truck commercial with Jackson singing the lyrics "I'm crazy 'bout a Ford truck."

"Mercury Blues" can be found next to songs like "She's Got The Rhythm (And I Got The Blues)," "Remember When" "Bluesman," "Chattahoochee" and other greats on Alan Jackson Greatest Hits Collection playlists.

Lyrics:

Well, if I had money

I'd tell you what I'd do

I go downtown buy a Mercury or two

Crazy bout a Mercury

Lord, I'm crazy 'bout a Mercury

I'm gonna buy me a Mercury & cruise it up & down the road

Well, the girl I love

I stole her from a friend

He got lucky stole her back again

She heard he had a Mercury

Lord, she's crazy 'bout a Mercury

I'm gonna buy me a Mercury & cruise it up & down the road.

Hey now mama

You look so fine

Driven round in your Mercury 49'

Crazy bout a Mercury

Lord, I'm crazy bout a Mercury

I'm gonna buy me a Mercury & cruise it up & down the road

Well, my baby went out

Didn't stay long

Bought herself a Mercury, come a cruisin' home

She's crazy bout a Mercury

Yeah, she's crazy bout a Mercury

I'm gonna buy me a Mercury & cruise it up & down the road

(Ahhh, cruise now)

Well, if I had money

I'd tell you what I'd do

I go downtown buy a Mercury or two

Crazy bout a Mercury

Lord, I'm crazy bout a Mercury

