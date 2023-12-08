Dolly Parton
40 Country Christmas Classics For Your Family's Holiday Playlist

It's that time of year again.

Country music has a rich history of Christmas songs, from Gene Autry's 1947 co-write "Here Comes Santa Claus" and country-adjacent folk singer Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" to more recent holiday music classics by Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and other 21st century stars. It has a way of worming into our souls and warming them in ways so many other contemporary songs just can't. It scratches that itch for nostalgia and a simpler way of life. Maybe that's why we still gravitate toward the classics even when there are so many amazing modern carols and hymns out there in the country Christmas music landscape.

In between, entire albums and EPs of Christmas music by such heavy-hitters as Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton, Martina McBride, Lady A, Taylor Swift and others have added to potential playlist entries with fresh material plus tangy renditions of classic Christmas carols and fun modern twists on holiday music mainstays.

But there are so many different and absolutely fantastic songs, how do you know which ones deserve to go on a list of all your annual faves? We've made choosing an incredibly simple process. We did the heavy lifting and sifted through all the country Christmas songs we could think of to bring you only the worthiest, the most ho-ho-holiday magic-filled tunes available.

So get ready to let the holiday spirit flow through you and everyone else around you as well. Here's a 40-song playlist of the all-time best country Christmas songs. It leans heavily into classics that should appeal to the whole family with a few sincere songs on there that might bring tears to some eyes, but that's what this season is all about, after all. Embrace it while you can. Christmas only comes once a year, after all.

"Silver Bells," Chet Atkins

Singer/Songwriter Chet Atkins performs during Elvis: The Tribute at The Pyramid Arena in Memphis Tennessee October 08, 1994

Starting things off on a classy note, here's a gem from the deep catalog of guitar and production innovator Chet Atkins, a member of both the country and rock halls of fame.

"Silent Night," Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson performing at Farm Aid in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 7, 1990

One of the most covered songs ever (Christmas or otherwise), "Silent Night" is one of those tunes where everybody has their personal favorite version. But Alan Jackson's definitely deserves a serious listen. The country star delivers a beautifully understated version true to the original melody with just the right amount of nylon guitar and country twang.

"Oklahoma Christmas," Blake Shelton (Feat. Reba McEntire)

Reba McEntire (L) and Blake Shelton arrive at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

A strong vocal performance by McEntire sets apart what otherwise might've been a run-of-the-mill modern attempt at capturing the magic of past country stars and crooners' holiday standards.

"Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer," Elmo & Patsy

Photo of ELMO & PATSY

They can't all be serious, and this tune is the king of comedy Christmas songs. The irreverent number first sang by husband and wife duo Elmo and Patsy tells the tale of Santa Claus accidentally guiding Rudolph and the other reindeer right over a drunken grandma in a snow storm. It may not expressly be a country Christmas tune, but with grandma spiking the eggnog and grandpa going back to watching football the next day, it might as well be.

"Santa and the Kids," Charley Pride

Charley Pride, US Country music singer, wearing a silver jacket and holding a microphone during a live concert performance, circa 1975.

For something sweet, sentimental and new upon its release, consider this Charley Pride deep cut about the magic of having kids around that (rightly) believe in Santa Claus.

"Hangin' 'Round the Mistletoe," Brooks & Dunn

Kix Brooks (L) and Ronnie Dunn (R) of the country music duo Brooks & Dunn relax backstage at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada in December, 1994.

To put a little drive in your holiday playlist, consider this boot scooter Brooks & Dunn learned from Alabama's impressive catalog of country Christmas stunners.

"White Christmas," Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton perform at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 29, 1990.

Rascal Flatts also does a great version of this beautiful ballad, but something about Parton's delicate voice delivering the melody with such poise just feels so wonderful. It's a classic no doubt, and sometimes hearing the older versions of these tunes just sets the perfect mood.

"All I Want For Christmas is a Real Good Tan," Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney rehearses for TNT's "Christmas in Washington" Concert to air Sunday, December 14 at 8pm ET/PT, live from the National Building Museum in Washington DC

More recently, Chesney embraced the option of not taking holiday music too seriously by longing for a Christmas spent in paradise. The Paul Overstreet original is the musical equiv—alent of those Corona commercials from 1990— the one with Christmas lights in palm trees. On the same album, Chesney adds island vibes to "Jingle Bells" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" while keeping things more traditionally country on "Silent Night."

"Let There Be Peace on Earth," Vince Gill (Feat. Jenny Gill)

Singer Vince Gill poses for a photo with his daughter Jenny Gill during a circa 1990s photo shoot at their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vince Gill's warm yet commanding tenor pipes blend with the voice of his daughter Jenny on this family affair from 1993— the year Jenny turned 11. It's the title track from Gill's seminal holiday album, on which he straight-up shreds through "White Christmas."

"Country Christmas," Loretta Lynn

Recording Artists Jennifer Nettles, Loretta Lynn and Trisha Yearwood perform during the CMA 2016 Country Christmas on November 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Loretta Lynn wrote her own entires for the country Christmas music songbook, from the silly "To Heck with Ole Santa Claus" to this sincere story about her memories from this time of year spent back home in Butcher Hollow, Kent. It's the title track from Lynn's 1966 Christmas album.

"The Christmas Guest," Johnny Cash

Country singer/songwriter Johnny Cash performs onstage in 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

This Grandpa Jones and Bill Walker song has been covered by plenty of artists, from Cash to McEntire. The song is more of a talking ballad, but it's a beautiful story and one worth listening to at least once a week during the holidays to remember what's important.

"Winter Wonderland," Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley performs his song "Celebrity" during 37th Annual CMA Awards - Show at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, United States.

Brett Eldredge's big band version of this song is a close second, but Brad Paisley's twangy guitar adds the perfect little country twist to this festive holiday mainstay. It's the perfect song to wrap presents, bake cookies and put up the Christmas tree to.

"Winter Wonderland," Faith Hill

Faith Hill at the 1999 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 24, 1999

A beautiful string arrangement captures the spirit of Christmas. It's almost as beautiful as the strong vocal performance you'd expect from Faith Hill.

"Ribbons and Bows," Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kacey Musgraves sang and arranged the most modern selection on our list in a way that pays homage to some of our most timeless picks. Plus, it's an adorable love song.

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," Martina McBride

Martina McBride attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Martina McBride's version of this Christmas classic is one of the best out there. It's the perfect mix of that classic country twang and beautiful symphonic string arrangement you hear in some of the older holiday classics.

"The Little Drummer Boy," Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash performing on stage

One of the best religious holiday songs penned in the 20th century suited Cash's talking blues delivery in a way that lent a somber tone to a song about the reason for the season.

"There's a New Kid in Town," George Strait

Photo of George STRAIT

Though it's never been quite as widespread as "Christmas in Dixie," this Keith Whitley co-write should be considered one of the better country Christmas songs penned in the past half-century. Thematically, the locals in Bethlehem don't understand the gravity of Christ's birth.

"Christmas Cookies," George Strait

American Country musician George Strait plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Tweeter Center, Tinley Park, Illinois, May 5, 2001.

This fun, Texas-style version by Strait matches the flirtiness of its lyrics. It's also fit the singing styles and senses of fun that set apart the Oak Ridge Boys and Lainey Wilson.

"Christmas Time's a Comin'," Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless performs during the 2015 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction and Concert at ACL Live on June 18, 2015 in Austin, Texas.

An older bluegrass tune first recorded in 1951 by Bill Monroe, "Christmas time's a Comin'" got signal-boosted in the '70s by Emmylou Harris and immortalized in the '90s by Sammy Kershaw. Our pick, though, is this grassed-up take by Kentuckian Patty Loveless.

"Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy," Buck Owens

Buck Owens during Buck Owens in Concert - August 5, 1988 at Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Owens and his Buckaroos' best Christmas addition to the heavy-hitting Bakersfield Sound is a fun one, told from the standpoint of a very confused child who might've caught a glimpse of Santa Claus.

"Old Toy Trains," Roger Miller

Roger Miller performs 05/10/1982 at Soundstage, Chicago, Il, USA

First recorded in 1967, Roger Miller's holiday tune has been revamped over the years by various artists, but the original is still the best. It captures the childlike wonder that goes along with belief in Santa Claus. Young listeners will long for Christmas day even more, while their parents and grandparents will wax nostalgically about simpler times.

"Let It Be Christmas," Alan Jackson

Singer Alan Jackson performs on stage during TNT's "Christmas in Washington 2007" at the National Building Museum on December 9, 2007 in Washington, DC.

For something more uplifting, consider the orchestral title track of Jackson's 2002 holiday album. It's about seeking peace on Earth, regardless of where you reside or if the calendar reads Dec. 25. It focuses less on the nativity story and another Biblical principle: the golden rule.

"Hard Candy Christmas," Dolly Parton

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in front of a Christmas Tree circa 1992 in Lake Tahoe, California.

The 1982 musical film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas became an unlikely source for an instant Christmas classic via this Carol Hall-penned tune about making the most of hard times. Dolly Parton unquestionably was the best storyteller to share this hardscrabble tale with the masses.

"O Holy Night," Carrie Underwood

"American Idol" Season 4 - Top 4 Finalist, Carrie Underwood, 21, from Checotah, Oklahoma

If "O Holy Night" isn't the greatest Christmas song in the hymnal, it's at least worth considering as the hardest to sing. That's why few aside from Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and, more recently, Underwood dared gunning for its high notes.

"Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Gene Autry

US singer and actor Gene Autry, wearing a white cowboy hat and blue-and-white shirt with butterfly motifs in a studio portrait, against a black background, USA, circa 1950. Autry gained fame as 'The Singing Cowboy' on radio, in the movies and on television.

Perhaps no country singer did more to popularize a Christmas standard than Gene Autry did when he cemented Rudolph's place in North Pole lore. Autry made the song a hit in 1949: a decade after it was first penned by Johnny Marks.

"Christmas in Dixie," Alabama

Alabama (Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook), U.S. country music band, pose sitting on stools, circa 1980.

The four members of Alabama at the time pulled off a rare feat over 40 years ago. They added the rare, relatively recent song to the list of no-brainer selections. Its lyrics about merry Christmases spent in the South resonated with listeners strong enough for the song to chart in three consecutive decades: first in 1982, and later in 1997 and 2000.

"Pretty Paper," Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs on stage in New York, 1979.

First recorded in 1963 by Roy Orbison, Nelson immortalized this song he wrote when he recorded it with producer and arranger Booker T. Jones for the 1979 album bearing its name. Its lyrics remind us that Christmas time is about more than expensive presents or fancy meals.

A lifelong student of pop crooners, Nelson and Jones also concocted one of the best countrified versions of "White Christmas."

"Blue Christmas," Elvis Presley

Rock 'n' roll crooner Elvis Presley reads an unexpected "greeting" — a notice to report to military induction on January 20th. The idol of the teenagers is scheduled to begin making a film on the same day, however, so a studio official says that he will ask for a temporary postponement of Presley's induction.

Presley's sultry Christmas song, released originally in 1957, continually has made Christmas rotations since, even inspiring Porky Pig's hilarious version. Though it'd been around since 1948 and was recorded back then by country great Ernest Tubb, it'll forever be associated with Presley's snarling yet sorrowful interpretation.

"If We Make It Through December," Merle Haggard 

Country singer Merle Haggard poses for a candid portrait in the early 1970's.

Like Nelson and Parton, Haggard didn't shy away for sidestepping "Winter Wonderland" escapism, opting instead to consider how working-class struggles and layoffs at the plant impact the holiday season for common people. It's among the best stories told by a true American poet. Though it wasn't always so serious for the singer and writer of the jovial "Santa Claus and Popcorn."

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Brenda Lee

Photo of Brenda LEE; Brenda Lee at Christmas

Recorded by rockabilly groundbreaker Lee in 1958, this is the most ever-present Christmas song by any country artist. Lee's mighty vocals and that instantly-recognizable saxophone solo make this song about Christmas trees evergreen. Its inclusion in the 1990 comedy film "Home Alone{ further guaranteed this one will blare in stores annually, both before and after Thanksgiving, about as often as Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas is You."

"I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," Dolly Parton

Musician Dolly Parton on April 7, 1989 at a Taping of 'Good Morning America' at ABC TV Studios in New York City, New York.

No one can sing it like Dolly, and her interpretation of this fun, innocent little Christmas tune gives it a fun, country lilt. Her voice feels light and airy as usual on the tune, and it's such a great version that you'll want it on all your Christmas song playlists.

"I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash

Though closer to a spoken word poem (and inspired by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's "Christmas Bells"), this tender holiday song is full of reverence.

"Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart," LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes performing at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, October 27, 1996.

LeAnn Rimes' peppy Christmas tune is like slipping into a warm and cozy sweater as her light and airy voice urges you to put some spring in your step and care for your fellow man with her signature effervescent timbre.

"Where Are You Christmas?" Faith Hill

Faith Hill

This theme song from the 2000s "Grinch" movie adaptation has endured as one of Faith's best songs, and a longing tune about a nostalgic Christmas. It'll uplift you but also make you shed a few tears for Christmas holidays long gone.

"Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy" Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley

As children, we believed in Santa Claus. At least, most of us did. So if you saw your dad dressed up as Saint Nick, no you didn't. This funny classic tune finds a young Brad recalling that Santa bore a real resemblance to his father. Gee, his mom must have let Santa in. This alternate version of the same song earlier on our list has a more contemporary feel, though both songs are great.

"Santa Claus is Comin' (In a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train" The Tractors

The Tractors

We all thought Santa had a sleigh. But it turns out that he rides around in a boogie woogie choo choo train. Who knew? It's impossible not to dance to this classic Christmas track.

"Winter Wonderland" George Strait

George Strait

Something about one of the biggest GOATs of the country music world singing this Christmas standard is just so warm and cozy you have to put it on repeat.

"I'll Be Home For Christmas" The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys bring beautiful harmonies to this already sentimental song, and if you aren't careful, it might just hit you in the holiday feels.

"All I Want For Christmas Dear Is You (Loving Time of the Year)" Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt sings this tune beautifully and soulfully, and he adds his signature twang to give this holiday song a bit of a kick.

